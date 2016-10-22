Henning tops Menahga in conference finale

Leah Schwartz had seven kills and 16 digs, Olivia Yliniemi had five kills, Lindsay Hendrickson had five kills, and Aimee Lake had four kills to lead Menahga. Madi Marjamaa added 21 set assists while Alayna Lake had 13 digs as the host Braves fell to 2-5 in the conference and 9-15 overall.