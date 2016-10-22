Henning tops Menahga in conference finale
Henning closed out the Park Region Conference and regular-season schedule with a 25-16, 25-20, 26-24 win over Menahga Tuesday night.
Leah Schwartz had seven kills and 16 digs, Olivia Yliniemi had five kills, Lindsay Hendrickson had five kills, and Aimee Lake had four kills to lead Menahga. Madi Marjamaa added 21 set assists while Alayna Lake had 13 digs as the host Braves fell to 2-5 in the conference and 9-15 overall.
Henning improved to 3-4 in conference matches and 17-10 overall.
Menahga statistics
Service aces: Marjamaa 1, Hendrickson 1.
Kills: Schwartz 7, Yliniemi 5, Hendrickson 5, Ai. Lake 4, Sabin 2, Marjamaa 2.
Set assists: Marjamaa 21, Kako 1.
Digs: Schwartz 16, Al. Lake 13, Ai. Lake 8, Hendrickson 4, Marjamaa 3, Sabin 2, Yliniemi 1.
Blocks: Schwartz 1, Yliniemi 1, Hendrickson 1.