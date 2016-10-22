Search
    Henning tops Menahga in conference finale

    By Vance Carlson Today at 10:00 a.m.

    Henning closed out the Park Region Conference and regular-season schedule with a 25-16, 25-20, 26-24 win over Menahga Tuesday night.

    Leah Schwartz had seven kills and 16 digs, Olivia Yliniemi had five kills, Lindsay Hendrickson had five kills, and Aimee Lake had four kills to lead Menahga. Madi Marjamaa added 21 set assists while Alayna Lake had 13 digs as the host Braves fell to 2-5 in the conference and 9-15 overall.

    Henning improved to 3-4 in conference matches and 17-10 overall.

    Menahga statistics

    Service aces: Marjamaa 1, Hendrickson 1.

    Kills: Schwartz 7, Yliniemi 5, Hendrickson 5, Ai. Lake 4, Sabin 2, Marjamaa 2.

    Set assists: Marjamaa 21, Kako 1.

    Digs: Schwartz 16, Al. Lake 13, Ai. Lake 8, Hendrickson 4, Marjamaa 3, Sabin 2, Yliniemi 1.

    Blocks: Schwartz 1, Yliniemi 1, Hendrickson 1.

