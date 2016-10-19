Volkmann leads Wolverines past Braves

Ellie Miron added 11 kills, Aly Daigneault and Kennedy Gravelle had six blocks each, and Ashley Adams had 35 set assists in leading the Wolverines to a 25-12, 25-16, 23-25, 25-13 victory.

W-DC jumped out to a 12-5 lead and a 22-9 lead in Set 1 and led 7-1 and 22-12 in Set 2 before Menahga won Set 3. Aimee Lake and Megan Hendrickson had winning tips and Olivia Yliniemi had two kills as the Braves leed 8-4 in the third set. A kill by Leah Schwartz, a block and two tips by Hendrickson, a kill and tip by Lake, and an ace serve by Madi Marjamaa pushed the lead to 17-10. A kill by Hendrickson, two kills by Yliniemi, and two ace serves by Lake closed out the set.A tip by Lake gave the Braves a 3-2 lead in Set 4 before W-DC went on a 12-1 run. Lake served an ace and had a kill and Schwartz had a kill for Menahga down the stretch.

Hendrickson finished with nine kills and two blocks, Aimee Lake had eight kills, three ace serves and 12 digs, Marjamaa had 18 set assists and two ace serves, Schwartz had two ace serves, and Alayna Lake had 13 digs for Menahga.

The win lifted W-DC to 5-0 in the conference and 18-9 overall while Menahga fell to 2-4 in the conference and 9-14 overall.

Menahga statistics

Service aces:Ai. Lake 3, Schwartz 2, Marjamaa 2, Kako 1.

Kills: Hendrickson 9, Ai. Lake 8, Schwartz 3, Yliniemi 3.

Set assists: Marjamaa 18, An. Lake 1.

Digs: Al. Lake 13, Ai. Lake 12, Schwartz 4, Marjamaa 4, Kako 1.

Blocks: Hendrickson 2, An. Lake 1.