Quick start lifts Osakis past Warriors

Colton Waldvogel scored on touchdown runs of 9 and 19 yards in the first quarter while Glenn Seela's 1-yard TD run and Logan Wolff's 18-yard TD run made it 30-0 at the half.

Owen Anderson's 10-yard TD reception from Caleb Puttonen made it 30-8 after three quarters before Josh Peterka's 33-yard TD reception from Gage Larson sealed the win.

The Warriors concluded the scoring on an 11-yard connection from Puttonen to Anderson.

UNC finished with 133 yards in offense with Puttonen completing 8 of 17 passes for 74 yards. Anderson rushed caught four passes for 32 yards and Al Pietila had a 28-yard reception and rushed nine times for 24 yards.

Colt Hansen's eight solo tackles and Anderson's seven solo tackles led UNC's defense.

The win lifted Osakis to 4-1 in the district and 5-2 overall to tie Ottertail Central atop the district standings. OTC defeated Breckenridge 26-20. Wadena-Deer Creek topped Staples-Motley 28-20 to improve to 3-2 in the district and 3-4 overall. S-M ended district play with a 4-2 record while falling to 4-3 overall. UNC is 2-3 in the district and 3-4 overall while Frazee improved to 1-4 in the district and 1-6 overall with a 20-7 win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, which fell to 0-5 in the district and 0-7 overall.

In the Section 8AA standings, Barnesville improved to 7-0 with a 52-30 win over Warroad, which fell to 4-3. Hawley improved to 5-2 with a 49-27 win over Crookston, which fell to 1-6. Bagley improved to 5-2 with a 55-16 win over Red Lake. UNC is 3-4 while Frazee is also 1-6.

Barnesville was rated No. 2 and Hawley was rated No. 8 in last week's state Class AA poll.

Osakis 16 14 0 7...37

UNC 0 0 8 6...14

SCORING

O-Waldvogel 9 run (Larson run)

O-Waldvogel 19 run (Larson run)

O-Seela 1 run (run failed)

O-Wolf 18 run (Weir run)

UNC-Anderson 10 pass from Puttonen (Anderson pass from Puttonen)

O-Peterka 33 pass from Larson (kick good)

UNC-Anderson 11 pass from Puttonen (run failed)

UNC OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING: Pietila 9-24, Lausten 7-23, Anderson 2-18, Puttonen 4-(-6).

PASSING: Puttonen 8-17-0 for 74 yards.

RECEIVING: Anderson 4-32, Pietila 1-28, Lausten 1-9, Miller 2-0.

UNC DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

SOLO TACKLES: hansen 8, Anderson 7, Matson 4, Floyd 4, Mostrom 4, Pietila 4, Miller 3, Puttonen 3, Lausten 2, Berttunen 2, Dailey 2, Boyer 1, Kako 1, Bradley 1.

ASSISTED TACKLES: Lausten 4, Matson 3, Hansen 2, Berttunen 2, Boyer 2, Floyd 1.