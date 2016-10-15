W-H-A sweeps Braves in volleyball
Leah Schwartz and Olivia Yliniemi combined for nine kills to lead the Menahga volleyball team in a 25-23, 25-18, 25-15 loss to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Monday night.
Aimee Lake served two aces and Madi Marjamaa had 10 set assists for the Braves. Aimee Lake (8), Marjamaa (7) and Alayna Lake (6) combined for 21 digs as Menahga fell to 9-13 on the season.
W-H-A improved to 12-9.
Menahga statistics
Service aces: Marjamaa 2, Ai. Lake 2, Hendrickson 1.
Kills: Schwartz 5, Yliniemi 4, Marjamaa 1, Hendrickson 1, Ai. Lake 1.
Set assists: Marjamaa 10, Sabin 1.
Digs: Ai. Lake 8, Marjamaa 7, A. Lake 6, Hendrickson 4, Schwartz 1, Kako 1.
Blocks: Hendrickson 1, An. Lake 1.