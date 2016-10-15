W-H-A sweeps Braves in volleyball

Aimee Lake served two aces and Madi Marjamaa had 10 set assists for the Braves. Aimee Lake (8), Marjamaa (7) and Alayna Lake (6) combined for 21 digs as Menahga fell to 9-13 on the season.

W-H-A improved to 12-9.

Menahga statistics

Service aces: Marjamaa 2, Ai. Lake 2, Hendrickson 1.

Kills: Schwartz 5, Yliniemi 4, Marjamaa 1, Hendrickson 1, Ai. Lake 1.

Set assists: Marjamaa 10, Sabin 1.

Digs: Ai. Lake 8, Marjamaa 7, A. Lake 6, Hendrickson 4, Schwartz 1, Kako 1.

Blocks: Hendrickson 1, An. Lake 1.