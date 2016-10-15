Defense lifts OTC past UNC

After a scoreless first period, OTC carried a 14-0 lead into the half on Austin Wensauer's 1-yard TD run and Bennet Cameron's 36-yard interception return for a score.

The Bulldogs concluded the scoring on Nick VanErp's 8-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Wensauer led OTC's offense by rushing 25 times for 105 yards. Silvan Grahm-Blackmon added 88 yards on six carries as the Bulldogs improved to 4-1 in district play and 4-2 overall.

George Lausten rushed 10 times for 41 yards and Owen Anderson had 30 yards on 12 carries as the Warriors fell to 2-2 against district foes and 3-3 overall.

Zach Floyd made nine solo tackles, Colt Hansen had eight solo tackles and Lausten had seven solo tackles to lead UNC's defense.

In last Friday night's other Midwest Blue District games, Staples-Motley improved to 4-1 in the district and 4-2 overall with a 36-6 win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, which fell to 0-4 in the district and 0-6 overall. Wadena-Deer Creek improved to 2-2 in district games and 2-4 overall with a 28-27 win over Frazee, which fell to 0-4 in the district and 0-6 overall. Osakis fell to 4-2 on the season with a 59-12 loss to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. Osakis is 3-1 in district games.

In the Section 8AA standings, Barnesville improved to 6-0 with a 40-18 win over Hawley, which fell to 4-2. Warroad improved to 4-2 with a 30-20 win over Crookston, which fell to 1-5. Bagley defeated Fosston 27-7 to improve to 4-2.

UNC 0 0 0 0...0

OTC 0 14 7 0...21

SCORING

OTC-Wensauer 1 run (E. VanErp kick)

OTC-Cameron 36 interception return (E. VanErp kick)

OTC-N. VanErp 8 run (E. VanErp kick)

UNC OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING: Lausten 10-41, Anderson 12-30, Floyd 1-3, Puttonen 4-2.

PASSING: Puttonen 2-10-1 for 13 yards.

RECEIVING: Miller 2-13.

UNC DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

SOLO TACKLES: Floyd 9, hansen 8, Lausten 7, Puttonen 5, Mostrom 4, Matson 4, Vry 3, Anderson 3, Berttunen 2, Boyer 2, Dailey 2, Miller 2, Bradley 1.

QUARTERBACK SACKS: Puttonen 1, Mostrom 1, Anderson 1.