Hendrickson, Lake power Menahga past Frazee

Lindsay Hendrickson and Aimee Lake had 13 kills apiece to lead the way in Menahga's 3-1 volleyball victory over Frazee last Tuesday night.

Leah Schwartz added 10 kills while Madi Marjamaa had 37 set assists and two ace serves in the Braves' 25-13, 25-19, 23-25, 25-20 victory.

Schwartz added 19 digs and Alayna Lake had 13 digs for Menahga as Frazee fell to 5-12.

Menahga fell to 9-12 on the season with a 3-1 loss to Pillager Thursday night.

Kaitlyn Luksik's 13 kills, Kassie Gardner's 10 kills and Hailea Books' 29 digs led Pillager to a 25-12, 18-25, 25-19, 26-24 victory. The win lifted the Huskies to 2-3 in conference matches and 12-9 overall.

Olivia Yliniemi had 12 kills, Schwartz had nine kills, Marjamaa had 28 set assists and Alayna Lake had 34 digs for the Braves, who fell to 2-2 in the conference.

Menahga statistics vs. Frazee

Kills: Hendrickson 13, Ai. Lake 13, Schwartz 10, Yliniemi 7, An. Lake 3, Marjamaa 1.

Service aces: Marjamaa 2, Al. Lake 1, Schwartz 1, Ai. Lake 1, Kako 1.

Set assists: Marjamaa 37, Schwartz 1, An. Lake 1.

Digs: Schwartz 19, Al. Lake 13, Kako 7, Ai. Lake 5, Marjamaa 1, Hendrickson 1, An. Lake 1.

Menahga statistics vs. Pillager

Kills: Yliniemi 12, Schwartz 9, Hendrickson 6, Ai. Lake 5, An. Lake 4, Marjamaa 2, Sabin 1.

Service aces: Hendrickson 2, Kako 1.

Set assists: Marjamaa 28.

Digs: Al. Lake 34, Schwartz 14, Ai. Lake 14, Kako 7, Hendrickson 3, Marjamaa 2, An. Lake 1.

Blocks: Schwartz 1, Yliniemi 1, Hendrickson 1.