Clark, defense spark Warriors past LPGE

James Clark rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns and threw for 134 yards and three TDs in leading United North Central to a 42-0 Midwest Blue Division victory over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Friday night at Long Prairie.

Clark opened the scoring with a 71-yard TD run and hit Owen Anderson on a 76-yard scoring route as the Warriors led 14-0 after the first quarter.

A 4-yard TD run by Clark and a 20-yard TD reception by Al Pietila gave UNC a 26-0 lead at the half.

Clark concluded the scoring with an 18-yard TD pass to Brandon Miller in the third quarter and a 10-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors finished with 420 yards in offense to improve to 2-1 in the district and 3-2 overall. LP-GE fell to 0-3 in district games and 0-5 overall.

Colt Hansen led the defense with six solo tackles while Caleb Puttonen had an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

UNC travels to Henning to play Ottertail Central this Friday night in another district game.

"This was a much-needed win for our guys. I thought we came out with great energy and enthusiasm. We've dealt with a bit of internal adversity the last week, so it was good to see our guys step up and get the win," said UNC head coach Jeremy Nordick. "Moving forward, we have to continue to improve in all phases of the game. We have high expectations and we have a high ceiling as far as our potential. I think our staff and our guys all feel we haven't quite been hitting on all cylinders yet. We have a great opportunity to get better this Friday night at OTC. I think our guys will be motivated."

In other Midwest Blue games Friday night, OTC defeated Staples-Motley 33-26, Osakis defeated Frazee 28-6 and Wadena-Deer Creek lost to Hawley 49-20. Osakis, OTC and Staples are all 3-1 in the district while W-DC is 1-2 and Frazee and LPGE are 0-3.

Barnesville edged Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 22-21 to remain at the top of the Section 8AA standings with a 5-0 record. Hawley improved to 4-1 while Warroad improved to 3-2 with a 56-20 win over Pelican Rapids. Bagley improved to 3-2 with a 49-0 win over Blackduck while Crookston fell to 1-4 with a 42-12 loss to Breckenridge. Frazee is 0-5.

UNC 14 12 8 8...42

LPGE 0 0 0 0...0

SCORING

UNC—Clark 71 run (run failed)

UNC—Anderson 76 pass from Clark (Clark run)

UNC—Clark 4 run (run failed)

UNC—Pietila 20 pass from Clark (run failed)

UNC—Miller 18 pass from Clark (Clark run)

UNC—Clark 10 run (Lausten run)

UNC OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING: Clark 16-205, Lausten 12-46, Anderson 6-25, Floyd 3-10.

PASSING: Clark 5-10-0 for 134 yards.

RECEIVING: Anderson 1-76, Pietila 1-20, Miller 1-18, Dailey 1-16, Tellers 1-4.

UNC DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

SOLO TACKLES: Hansen 6, Mostrom 4, Pietila 4, Matson 3, Puttonen 3, Lausten 3, Anderson 2, Boyer 1, Clark 1, Floyd 1.

ASSISTED TACKLES: Hansen 2, Matson 2, Anderson 2, Vry 2, Puttonen 1, Boyer 1.

INTERCEPTIONS: Puttonen 1.

FORCED FUMBLES: Puttonen 2, Boyer 1.

RECOVERED FUMBLES: Puttonen 1, Boyer 1.