Braves split matches with Cardinals, Trojans

The Menahga volleyball team followed a 3-0 win over Staples-Motley with a 3-0 loss to Sebeka.

Leah Schwartz (9), Olivia Yliniemi (7) and Aimee Lake (7) combined for 23 kills in leading the Braves to a 25-19, 25-19, 25-15 win over Staples-Motley last Tuesday night at Menahga. Madi Marjamaa had 24 set assists while Schwartz, Lindsay Hendrickson and Mackenzie Kako served two aces each. Alayna Lake led the Braves with five solo blocks and 13 digs. Schwartz added 11 digs.

Schwartz's five kills and Alayna Lake's 19 digs led the Braves in a 25-19, 25-14, 25-15 Park Region Conference loss at Sebeka Thursday night. Marjamaa had 15 set assists and Hendrickson served three aces in that match.

Menahga fell to 2-2 in the conference and 8-10 overall. Sebeka improved to 3-1 in Park Region matches and 11-4 overall while Staples-Motley fell to 4-12 overall.

At the Parkers Prairie tournament on Sept. 24, the Braves finished in fifth place with a 25-15, 25-12 loss to Parkers Prairie, a 25-22, 25-20 win over Park Christian, a 25-16, 25-12 loss to Park Rapids, and a 17-25, 25-22, 15-9 win over Browerville/Eagle Valley.

New York Mills defeated Park Christian in the title match, Park Rapids defeated Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley for third place and Parkers Prairie defeated Northern Freeze for seventh place.

Menahga statistics vs. Staples-Motley

Service aces: Schwartz 2, Hendrickson 2, Kako 2, Al. Lake 1, Marjamaa 1.

Kills: Schwartz 9, Yliniemi 7, Ai. Lake 7, Hendrickson 3, An. Lake 2, Marjamaa 1.

Set assists: Marjamaa 24.

Blocks: Al. Lake 5, Yliniemi 1, Marjamaa 1, An. Lake 1.

Digs: Al. Lake 13, Schwartz 11, Marjamaa 4, Ai. Lake 3, Kako 3, Hendrickson 2, An. Lake 2.

Menahga statistics vs. Sebeka

Service aces: Hendrickson 3, Al. Lake 1, Marjamaa 1, Ai. Lake 1.

Kills: Schwartz 5, Hendrickson 4, Yliniemi 3, Ai. Lake 3, Marjamaa 1, An. Lake 1.

Set assists: Marjamaa 15.

Blocks: Hendrickson 2, Yliniemi 1, An. Lake 1.

Digs: Al. Lake 19, Schwartz 5, Ai. Lake 4, Kako 4, Sabin 2, Marjamaa 2.