UNC girls finish fifth at Swain Invitational

Annika Aho and Kate Hendrickson turned in top-20 finishes as the United North Central girls cross-country team finished fifth at Saturday's Swain Invitational at Duluth.

Aho finished 16th overall in 20:50 and Hendrickson was 18th in 20:54 as the Warriors compiled 186 points. Cierra Ahlf (40th in 21:29), Kaarin Lehto (53rd in 21:55), Megan Hendrickson (79th in 22:32), Anna Olson (81st in 22:36) and Maria Isaacson (112th in 23:16) also ran varsity for UNC.

Tierney Wolfgram of Math and Science Academy led the pack with a winning time of 18:24 while Perham topped the 32-team field with 93 points.

In the boys meet, UNC finished 30th with 751 points behind Brett Pinoniemi (101st in 19:06), Lars Keranen (156th in 19:56), Blake Schoon (157th in 19:57), Ben Johnson (182nd in 20:27), Jamin Lehto (197th in 20:50), Wyatt Meech (199th in 20:53) and Anthony Wurdock (221st in 21:45).

Lake City's Carl Kozlowski took first in 16:22 while Perham led the 34-team field with 58 points.