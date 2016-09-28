Pirates hand Braves first conference loss

Shania Glenz pounded down 12 kills and served nine aces in leading Verndale to a 25-22, 25-18, 25-7 Park Region Conference win over the Menahga volleyball team Thursday night at Menahga.

Morgan Glenz added nine kills as the Pirates improved to 2-1 in conference play and 10-1 overall.

Leah Schwartz had eight kills and Lindsay Hendrickson had four kills for Menahga. Madi Marjamaa tallied 14 set assists while Schwartz (14) and Alayna Lake (12) combined for 26 digs. The Braves, who had 12 service errors and 12 attack errors, fell to 2-1 in the conference and 5-7 overall.

Menahga statistics

Serving: Al. Lake 9 for 11 (1 ace), Kako 5 for 7, Sabin 3 for 3 (1 ace), Schwartz 5 for 7 (1 ace), Hendrickson 6 for 8, Ai. Lake 11 for 12, Marjamaa 8 for 11 (1 ace).

Attacks: Schwartz 23 (8 kills), Hendrickson 17 (4 kills), Sabin 3 (3 kills), Yliniemi 5 (2 kills), Ai. Lake 9 (1 kill), Marjamaa 4, Kako 3, Al. Lake 1.

Set assists: Marjamaa 14, Al. Lake 1, Sabin 1.

Digs: Schwartz 14, Al. Lake 12, Ai. lake 8, Marjamaa 6, Kako 5, Hendrickson 2, Yliniemi 1.

Blocks: Hendrickson 1, Schwartz 1.