Fast start keys Cardinals' win over Warriors

Hunter Berggren rushed 14 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns in sparking Staples-Motley to a 30-14 win over United North Central in a Midwest Blue District football game Friday night at Menahga.

Eric Lisson's 10-yard TD run gave the Cardinals a 6-0 lead in the first quarter before a 66-yard TD run by Berggren, a 17-yard TD pass from Mason Rychner to Matt Miller and a 27-yard TD run by Lisson pushed the lead to 24-0 at the half.

The Warriors cut the gap to 24-14 behind James Clark's 5-yard TD run and conversion run in the third quarter and Caleb Puttonen's 5-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

But Berggren's 20-yard TD run with 2:23 to play sealed the win.

Staples-Motley finished with 381 yards in offense as Lisson added 91 yards on 15 carries. The win lifted the Cardinals to 3-0 in the district and 3-1 overall.

Kirby Hrdlicka rushed 30 times for 128 yards and Clark added 95 yards on 14 carries as the Warriors finished with 298 yards in offense. Clark completed 3 of 10 passes for 57 yards with Hrdlicka's 27-yard reception and Mason Dailey's 18-yard catch leading the way.

Defensively, Hrdlicka and Colt Hansen were in on seven tackles apiece and Canton Matson made six tackles as UNC fell to 1-1 in the district and 2-2 overall.

The Warriors travel to Long Prairie-Grey Eagle this Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

"It was a tough night for us. Whenever we got something going in the first half, we just hurt ourselves with turnovers and mental mistakes. Against a solid team like Staples, you can't afford to dig yourselves that kind of hole," said UNC head coach Jeremy Nordick. "We need to work on doing things a lot better. To win in high school football, you need to block and tackle better than the other team. We need to improve on that. I'm pleased that we fought back in the second half and gave ourselves an opportunity to get back into it."

In the other Midwest Blue District games, Osakis defeated Wadena-Deer Creek 46-6, Ottertail Central defeated LPGE 42-0 and Frazee lost to Barnesville 61-12. Following Staples-Motley in the district standings are Osakis at 2-1 (3-1 overall) and OTC at 2-1 (2-2 overall). After UNC are W-DC at 1-2 (1-3 overall), LPGE at 0-2 (0-4 overall) and Frazee at 0-2 (0-4 overall).

Barnesville tops the Section 8AA standings with a 4-0 record while Hawley fell to 3-1 after a 20-12 loss to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. In addition to UNC, Bagley is 2-2 after a 16-8 win over New York Mills while Warroad fell to 2-2 after a 41-16 loss to Breckenridge. Crookston improved to 1-3 with a 34-14 win over Pelican Rapids while Frazee fell to 0-4.

Staples-Motley 6 18 0 6...30

UNC 0 0 8 6...14

SCORING

SM—Lisson 10 run (PAT failed)

SM—Berggren 66 run (PAT failed)

SM—Miller 17 pass from Miller (PAT failed)

SM—Lisson 27 run (PAT failed)

UNC—Clark 5 run (Clark run)

UNC—Puttonen 5 run (PAT failed)

SM—Berggren 20 run (PAT failed)

OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING. SM: Berggren 14-192, Lisson 15-91, Rychner 12-20, Carlson 3-18. UNC: Hrdlicka 30-128, Clark 14-95, Puttonen 8-18.

PASSING. SM: Rychner 3-9-2 for 34 yards; Lisson 1-1-0 for 26 yards. UNC: Clark 3-10-0 for 57 yards; Puttonen 0-3-0 for 0 yards.

RECEIVING. SM: Miller 3-34, Bahn 1-26. UNC: Hrdlicka 1-27, Dailey 1-18, Aho 1-12.

UNC DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

SOLO TACKLES: Hrdlicka 5, Puttonen 5, Hansen 4, Lausten 4, Pietila 4, Clark 4, Berttunen 4, Matson 3, Floyd 3, Miller 2, Boyer 2, Dailey 2.

ASSISTED TACKLES: hansen 3, Matson 3, Hrdlicka 2.

INTERCEPTIONS: Floyd 1, Miller 1.

FORCED FUMBLES: Pietila 1.