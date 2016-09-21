Braves survive marathon battle with NYM

Three players tallied double digits in kills as the Menahga volleyball team rallied for a 3-2 win over New York Mills Thursday night at New York Mills.

Leah Schwartz had 15 kills while Aimee Lake and Olivia Yliniemi had 10 kills each as the Braves pounded down 41 kills in rallying for a 24-26, 25-27, 25-23, 25-21, 15-12 Park Region Conference victory.

The Braves put 106 of 115 serves in play with eight aces with Yliniemi serving four aces and Lake serving a pair of aces. Madi Marjamaa finished with 31 set assists.

Defensively, Alayna Lake had 22 digs, Schwartz had 19 digs and Aimee Lake had 11 digs as Menahga finished with 73 digs.

The win lifted Menahga to 2-0 in conference matches and 5-6 overall while the Eagles fell to 1-1 in conference play and 5-2 overall.

Menahga statistics

Serving: Al. Lake 19 for 20, Kako 12 for 13 (1 ace), Yliniemi 22 for 23 (4 aces), Schwartz 18 for 20, Ai. Lake 15 for 17 (2 aces), Marjamaa 20 for 22 (1 ace).

Attacks: Schwartz 38 (15 kills), Ai. Lake 36 (10 kills), Yliniemi 33 (10 kills), Marjamaa 10 (3 kills), An. Lake 12 (2 kills), Kako 1 (1 kill), Al. Lak e3, Sabin 3.

Set assists: Marjamaa 31, Yliniemi 1, Sabin 1.

Digs: Al. Lake 22, Schwartz 19, Ai. Lake 11, Kako 9, Yliniemi 6, Marjamaa 6.

Blocks: Yliniemi 1.