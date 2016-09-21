UNC holds off W-DC

Kirby Hrdlicka rushed 39 times for 205 yards and a pair of touchdowns in leading the United North Central football team to a 37-28 win over Wadena-Deer Creek Friday night at Sebeka.

Both offenses clicked as the Warriors finished with 353 yards while Jake Dykhoff passed for three TDs and rushed for another for W-DC.

Hrdlicka opened the scoring with a 28-yard interception return and Brandon Miller caught a pass from James Clark on the conversion to give UNC an 8-0 lead.

The Wolverines countered on Dykhoff's 5-yard TD run and conversion before UNC carried a 16-8 lead into the second quarter after Clark's 27-yard TD pass to Mason Dailey and Hrdlicka's conversion run.

W-DC cut the gap to 23-22 at the half as Dykhoff hit Cody Wegscheid on a 24-yard scoring route and found Lee Spencer for a 13-yard TD connection in the second quarter. Hrdlicka scored on a 2-yard TD run and Clark made the conversion kick for the Warriors' lone score in that quarter.

The Warriors extended their lead to 37-22 on Caleb Puttonen's 9-yard TD run and Hrdlicka's conversion run and Hrdlicka's 2-yard TD run in the third quarter.

Dykhoff hit Preston Warren on a 66-yard scoring play as the Wolverines concluded the scoring in the third quarter.

"It was a great win. We knew going in that they had some very gifted, explosive athletes. They have a ton of potential for big plays and it showed. They're going to be very competitive all year and will surprise and challenge teams," said UNC head coach Jeremy Nordick. "I thought Wadena came in with a great game plan and played very inspired football for 48 minutes. We had to scrap and battle for every last yard throughout the ballgame."

Clark added 33 yards on five carries and completed 4 of 9 passes for another 64 yards. Al Pietila caught a 32-yard pass as the Warriors improved to 2-1 on the season.

Colt Hansen was in on eight tackles and George Lausten was in on five tackles to lead UNC's defense. Hrdlicka intercepted two passes.

Dykhoff completed 21 of 27 passes for 233 yards and rushed eight times for 20 yards as W-DC fell to 1-1 in Midwest Blue District play and 1-2 overall.

"I give our kids a lot of credit for fighting through a ton of adversity throughout the game. We had a few guys that we had to pull from the game due to injuries. We had to move some younger kids in as well as have guys play different positions," said Nordick. "I thought our staff and players did an outstanding job of making the adjustments on the fly. There were definitely some standout, individual performances, but an overall gutsy team effort got us the win."

The Warriors host Staples-Motley Friday night at Menahga for homecoming. Staples-Motley is 2-0 and UNC is 1-0 in the Midwest Blue District standings.

"This week we need to heal up quickly and get ready for a huge homecoming game," said Nordick. "I expect a very physical game. It's Menahga's homecoming, so it should make for a great football atmosphere."

W-DC 8 14 6 0...28

UNC 16 7 14 0...37

SCORING

UNC—Hrdlicka 28 interception return (Miller pass from Clark)

WDC—Dykhoff 5 run (Dykhoff run)

UNC—Dailey 27 pass from Clark (Hrdlicka run)

WDC—Wegscheid 24 pass from Dykhoff (pass failed)

UNC—Hrdlicka 2 run (Clark kick)

WDC—Spencer 13 pass from Dykhoff (Dykhoff run)

UNC—Puttonen 9 run (Hrdlicka run)

UNC—Hrdlicka 2 run (pass failed)

WDC—Warren 66 pass from Dykhoff (run failed)

OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING. W-DC: Dykhoff 8-20, Spencer 1-15, McManigle 1-(-7). UNC: Hrdlicka 39-205, Clark 5-33, Puttonen 7-20, Lausten 3-16, Anderson 1-5.

PASSING. W-DC: Dykhoff: 12-27-1 for 233 yards; Wheeler 1-3-1 for -2 yards. UNC: Clark 4-9-1 for 64 yards; Puttonen 1-2-0 for 10 yards.

RECEIVING. W-DC: Warren 3-100, Spencer 4-65, Wegscheid 5-57, McManigle 1-9. UNC: Pietila 1-32, Dailey 1-27, Miller 1-10, Puttonen 2-5.

UNC DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

SOLO TACKLES: Hansen 5, Hrdlicka 3, Berttunen 3, Pietila 3, Lausten 2, Matson 2, Puttonen 2, Miller 2, Anderson 2, Dailey 2, Boyer 1, Clark 1, Floyd 1.

ASSISTED TACKLES: Hansen 3, Lausten 3, Matson 2, Puttonen 2, Boyer 2, Hrdlicka 1, Miller 1.

INTERCEPTIONS: Hrdlicka 2.