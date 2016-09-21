Warriors compete at Lucky Lindy Invitational

Annika Aho placed 17th overall to lead the United North Central cross-country teams at Thursday's Lucky Lindy Invitational at Little Falls.

Aho completed the 5,000-meter course in 20:03 as the Warriors finished 13th in the 25-team field with 353 points. Kate Hendrickson (75th in 22:04), Molly Hendrickson (76th in 22:05), Cierra Ahlf (88th in 22:30) and Anna Olson (97th in 22:50) rounded out the team score for the UNC girls. Renae Anderson of Hopkins led the field with a winning time of 18:45 while Willmar claimed the team title with 30 points.

In the boys meet, UNC finished 24th with 659 points while Sartell-St. Stephen won the team title with 59 points.

Leading the Warriors were Brett Pinoniemi (97th in 18:55), Lars Keranen (125th in 19:27), Blake Schoon (141st in 19:55), Wyatt Meech (147th in 20:07) and Anthony Wurdock (149th in 20:08).

Hopkins' Seth Eliason clocked a winning time of 15:52.

Girls team scores: Willmar 30, Monticello 129, Hopkins 132, Perham 134, Brainerd 163, Becker 172, Moorhead 221, Rocori 263, Sartell-St. Stephen 269, Alexandria 283, Bemidji 286, St. Cloud Tech 305, United North Central 353, Greenway 387, Milaca 400, Sauk Rapids 463, Roseau 473, Thief River Falls 522, St. Cloud Cathedral 523, Detroit Lakes 543, St. Cloud Apollo 545, Grand Rapids 561, Fergus Falls 576, Little Falls 647, Foley 711.

Individual results

1, Renae Anderson, Hopkins, 18:45. 2, Jessa Hanson, Willmar, 18:48. 3, Sophie Schmitz, Willmar, 18:57. 17, Annika Aho, UNC, 20:03. 75, Kate Hendrickson, UNC, 22:04. 76, Molly Hendrickson, UNC, 22:05. 88, Cierra Ahlf, UNC, 22:30. 97, Anna Olson, UNC, 22:50. 107, Megan Hendrickson, UNC, 23:16. 112, Maria Isaacson, UNC, 23:34.

Boys team scores: Sartell-St. Stephen 59, Hopkins 84, Perham 84, Bemidji 122, Detroit Lakes 183, Willmar 201, Little Falls 206, Alexandria 211, Moorhead 241, Rocori 310, Brainerd 338, St. Cloud Cathedral 353, St. Cloud Apollo 400, St. Cloud Tech 409, Greenway 416, Grand Rapids 446, Becker 454, Monticello 474, Milaca 483, Sauk Rapids 500, Roseau 568, Fergus Falls 579, Foley 590, United North Central 659, Thief River Falls 670.

Individual results

1, Seth Eliason, Hopkins, 15:52. 2, Isaac Berg, Bemidji, 16:25. 3, Tyler Moore, Little Falls, 16:31. 97, Brett Pinoniemi, UNC, 18:55. 125, Lars Keranen, UNC, 19:27. 141, Blake Schoon, UNC, 19:55. 147, Wyatt Meech, UNC, 20:07. 149, Anthony Wurdock, UNC, 20:08. 152, Ben Johnson, UNC, 20:14. 168, Jake Clements, UNC, 21:31.