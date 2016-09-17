Pelican Rapids, Laporte top Braves

Pelican Rapids and Laporte handed the Menahga volleyball team a pair of setbacks.

Jesse Weinrich and Adriana Torres combined for 16 kills in leading Pelican Rapids to a 25-22, 20-25, 26-24, 25-15 win over Menahga Monday night.

Weinrich had nine kills and Torres had seven kills as the Vikings improved to 5-2-2 on the season.

Leah Schwartz had 11 kills and 18 digs while Lindsay Hendrickson had seven kills and two ace serves to lead Menahga. Olivia Yliniemi also had seven kills, Aimee Lake had six kills and two ace serves, Madi Marjamaa had 28 set assists and three ace serves, and Alayna Lake had 18 digs for the Braves.

Schwartz also led Menahga with 11 kills in a 25-17, 26-24, 25-15 loss at Laporte Tuesday night.

Hendrickson and Aimee Lake had seven kills each while Marjamaa had 25 set assists. Alayna Lake (21), Schwartz (17), Marjamaa (14) and Mackenzie Kako (12) hit double digits in digs.

Laporte improved to 4-1 while the Braves fell to 4-6.

At last Saturday's Pequot Lakes tournament, the Braves went 2-4 with a loss to Onamia (26-24, 25-22), a win over Blackduck (25-20, 25-9), losses to Pierz (25-16, 25-13), Pequot Lakes (25-17, 25-16) and Pine River-Backus (25-17, 25-21), and a win over Onamia (16-25, 25-18, 17-15). Pierz defeated Aitkin 16-25, 25-21, 15-10 in the championship match.

Menahga stats vs. Pelican Rapids

Serving: Al. Lake 10 for 13, Kako 7 for 9, Schwartz 11 for 12 (1 ace), Hendrickson 15 for 18 (2 aces), Ai. Lake 12 for 16 (2 aces), Marjamaa 15 for 19 (3 aces).

Attacks: Al. Lake 2, Sabin 6, Kako 1, An. Lake 2, Schwartz 29 (11 kills), Hendrickson 22 (7 kills), Yliniemi 25 (7 kills), Ai. Lake 29 (6 kills), Marjamaa 9 (4 kills).

Set assists: Marjamaa 28, Yliniemi 1.

Digs: Al. Lake 18, Schwartz 18, Ai. Lake 8, Marjamaa 7, Kako 4, Yliniemi 2, Hendrickson 2.

Blocks (solo-assists): Hendrickson 1-0, Yliniemi 0-1, Schwartz 0-1, Marjamaa 0-1.

Menahga stats vs. Laporte

Serving: Al. Lake 7 for 7, Kako 12 for 13, Schwartz 10 for 11 (3 aces), Hendrickson 7 for 8, Ai. Lake 6 for 8. Marjamaa 9 for 11.

Attacks: Al. Lake 2 (1 kill), Kako 1, Yliniemi 17 (1 kill), Sabin 3 (1 kill), Schwartz 32 (11 kills), Hendrickson 14 (7 kills), Ai. Lake 17 (7 kills), Marjamaa 6 (1 kill).

Set assists: Marjamaa 25, Al. Lake 1, Sabin 1.

Digs: Al. Lake 21, Schwartz 17, Marjamaa 14, Kako 12, Ai. Lake 5, Yliniemi 4, Hendrickson 3.

Assisted blocks: Schwartz 1, Yliniemi 1.