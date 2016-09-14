Weather delays don't phase Warriors in 40-0 win

Lightning delayed play twice after UNC touchdowns in the first quarter, but the Warriors maintained the momentum both times action resumed for a 40-0 victory at Pelican Rapids.

Kirby Hdlicka scored on a 4-yard touchdown run and James Clark ran in the conversion to give UNC an 8-0 lead on the opening series. A 45-minute weather delay followed.

Once play resumed, the Warriors regained possession and extended their lead on Hrdlcika's 32-yard TD run. Lightning forced the game to be delayed again after that play.

When play resumed, Clark run in the conversion and UNC led 16-0 with 4:46 to play in the first quarter.

"Our kids were really anxious to get back on the field after a tough loss the first game," said UNC head coach Jeremy Nordick about the Warriors' 13-6 loss to Park Rapids in the season opener. "We came out with a ton of energy and got off to a great start. The only problem was we had a weather delay and had to wait about 45 minutes. Then we came out, took the ball down the field again to go up 14-0 only to have another lightning flash. We had to wait an hour and a half to play again It was really tough to keep that level of energy and focus during that long wait. When we eventually returned to play, I felt our guys did an outstanding job of locking it in and finding that intensity again."

In the second quarter, Hrdlicka's 21-yard TD run and George Lausten's conversion pushed the lead to 24-0 with 9:32 to play in the first half.

Ethan Boyer then sacked Pelican Rapids quarterback Oakley Kress in the end zone for a safety and Clark returned the ensuing kickoff 62 yards for a touchdown as the Warriors carried a 32-0 lead into the half.

The Warriors concluded the scoring on Al Pietila's 28-yard TD reception from Clark and Hrdlicka's conversion in the third quarter.

UNC finished with 358 yards in offense with Hrdlicka rushing 16 times for 173 yards and Clark completing 5 of 6 passes for 66 yards and rushing seven times for 66 yards. Owen Anderson added 52 yards on eight rushing attempts.

Hrdlicka also led the defense with seven solo tackles. Colt Hansen was in on nine tackles while Lausten and Canton Mattson made six tackles each. Clark intercepted a pass and Elliot Mickelson recovered a fumble as the Warriors improved to 1-1 on the season.

Kress completed 7 of 12 passes for 63 yards and Carlan Haugrud rushed 10 times for 71 yards to lead the Vikings, who fell to 0-2. Pelican Rapids has been outscored 96-14 in two games this fall.

"I thought it was a team effort from all three aspects of the game. We put up 32 points on offense, we had a touchdown on a kickoff return for a special team's score, and our defense played assertive and aggressive all night long," said Nordick, whose team hosts Wadena-Deer Creek at Sebeka this Friday night. "I feel this team has an enormous amount of potential. We have some very coachable and unselfish kids. They work very hard to get better every day. We are happy with the win. I think the kids were relieved to get that first win. Hopefully we can carry that momentum into Friday's game against Wadena."

UNC 16 16 8 0...40

Pelican Rapids 0 0 0 0...0

SCORING

UNC—Hrdlicka 4 run (Clark run)

UNC—Hrdlicka 32 run (Clark run)

UNC—Hrdlicka 21 run (Lausten run)

UNC—Safety: Boyer sacked Kress in end zone

UNC—Clark 62 kickoff return (run failed)

UNC—Pietila 28 pass from Clark (Hrdlicka run)

UNC OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING: Hrdlicka 16-173, Clark 7-66, Anderson 8-52, Lausten 1-7, Miller 2-3, Floyd 2-0, Hodge 2-(-9).

PASSING: Clark 5-6-0 for 66 yards; Hodge 0-2-0 for 0 yards.

RECEIVING: Pietila 1-29, Hrdlicka 1-18, Dailey 1-9, Miller 1-8, Puttonen 1-3.

UNC DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

SOLO TACKLES: Hdlicka 7, Hansen 4, C. Matson 4, Anderson 4, Lausten 3, Miller 3, Pietila 3, Clark 3, Puttonen 2, Floyd 2, Aho 2, G. Matson 2, Berttunen 1, Lacoe 1, Boyer 1, Mickelson 1, Hodge 1, Tellers 1.

ASSISTED TACKLES: Hansen 5, Lausten 3, Puttonen 3, Hrdlicka 2, C. Matson 2, Miller 2, Bertunen 2, Anderson 1, Lacoe 1, Boyer 1.

INTERCEPTIONS: Clark 1.

FORCED FUMBLES: Anderson 1, Mickelson 1.

FUMBLE RECOVERIES: MIckelson 1.

QUARTERBACK SACKS: Anderson 2, Hrdlicka 1, Boyer 1.