New coach looks to build on Warriors' success

The Warriors made history last season when the girls qualified for the state Class A meet for the first time. UNC will be looking to repeat that feat this fall as all seven runners return from last year's Section 8A runner-up squad.

The boys also have a promising future as six runners return from last year's section team.

Oyster, who replaces Steve Schreiber as head coach, likes the chances of the Warriors to have another successful season.

"I set my expectations high for my athletes. Coaching takes time away from my family and I would not do it if I didn't expect great things out of the athletes I coach. I took this head coaching position because I know every athlete on this team has the potential to be great if they come to practice every day with a positive attitude and ready to work hard," said Oyster, who served as the assistant coach for the Warriors the last five seasons and will be will be assisted by Nick Jasmer and Tom Smith this fall. "My long-term goals are to increase the number of runners, continue to compete with bigger schools and establish a consistent program. I want each runner to have success and reach their potential. We want to win conference and win the section title for both girls and boys."

UNC, which enters the season rated No. 12 in the first state Class A poll, will be among the favorites to contend for the section title on the girls side with the return of sophomores Annika Aho, Cierra Ahlf, Alyssa Peterson and Megan Hendrickson; senior Anna Olson; and juniors Maria Isaacson and Erin Olson.

That group led the Warriors to runner-up honors at the section meet with 119 points. Perham won the section title with 49 points while Park Rapids was a close third with 120 points. UNC capped off the season by placing 13th with 292 points at the state meet.

At last year's section meet, Aho finished eighth overall, Ahlf was 19th, Peterson took 25th, Anna Olson was 35th, Hendrickson finished 39th, Isaacson was 55th and Erin Olson finished 64th.

Aho (52nd overall), Peterson (100th), Ahlf (132nd), Hendrickson (138th), Anna Olson (146th), Isaacson (163rd) and Erin Olson (168th) led the Warriors at state.

Giving the Warriors depth this fall will be Lora Isaacson, Lydia Isaacson, Skylar Schoon, Rachel Cross, Kajsa Anderson, Kate Hendrickson and Molly Hendrickson.

"The girls worked hard over the summer," said Oyster. "They want to return to state and place higher than last year."

The Warriors also have depth on the boys side, led by the return of six section runners: seniors Luke Wurdock and Wyatt Meech; junior Steven Koons; sophomores Lars Keranen and Blake Schoon; and eighth grader Andreas Aho.

Keranen (45th), Wurdock (46th), Meech (65th) and Schoon (68th) led the Warriors at the section meet while Koons (80th) and Aho (97th) rounded out the squad. UNC finished 11th with 271 points. Perham won the section title with 28 points while Pequot Lakes was second with 84 points.

Looking to contend for varsity spots will be Jake Clements, Anthony Wurdock, Ben Johnson and Brett Pinoniemi.

Perham enters the season rated No. 1 for both the boys and girls in the first state Class A poll.

"This is a great group of boys who like to run together in a pack," said Oyster. "They motivate and push each other and they work hard every day in practice. I'm excited to see what these boys will do this year."