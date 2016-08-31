Warriors look to build on historic season

The Warriors qualified for the state playoffs for the first time in school history last season and ended with a 9-3 record. UNC earned the No. 1 seed for the Section 8AA playoffs and defeated Frazee 24-8 and Barnesville 24-16 to win the school's first section football title. The Warriors defeated Moose Lake-Willow River 21-20 in the state quarterfinals before falling to Pipestone Area 49-9 in the semifinals.

That success proved contagious as 46 high school players reported for the first day of practice this fall. That was up from 26 players last season.

"It's great to see so much enthusiasm in the program," said Nordick. "It's been an exciting first few days."

Leading the way for the Warriors last season were the senior crew of Tom Tellers, Lynard Wright, Thane Dailey, Aaron Hrdlicka, Charles Haataja and Andrew Rockensock. Tellers, Hrdlicka and Wright earned all-section and Midwest Blue District honors. That group helped the Warriors improve from a 0-9 season the year before.

Tellers took over the starting quarterback job and completed 61 of 139 passes for 1,094 yards and 10 touchdowns and added 940 yards rushing on 191 attempts with 10 TDs.

Hrdlicka was the Warriors' top receiver, catching 20 passes for 525 yards and six TDs while Dailey hauled in 19 passes for 268 yards and two TDs. Rockensock added five receptions for 68 yards and a TD.

Wright led the offensive line at right guard.

Defensively, Tellers was third in solo tackles with 54 and had two interceptions at defensive back, Wright was fourth with 48 solo tackles and tied for the team lead with three interceptions as a linebacker, Hrdlicka compiled 25 solo tackles at linebacker, Dailey had 23 solo tackles at defensive back and Haataja had 19 solo tackles at tackle.

While those players will be tough to replace, the Warriors do have plenty of experience returning with seven offensive and defensive starters back and plenty of depth in hopes of repeating as section champs.

Returning to lead the Warriors are seniors Kirby Hrdlicka (5-11, 165-pound halfback), Colt Hansen (6-0, 185 right guard), Canton Matson (5-10, 175 center), George Lausten (6-1, 185 right tackle) and Caleb Puttonen (5-10, 155 wide receiver); and juniors James Clark (5-10, 155 quarterback) and Owen Anderson (5-10, 170 right guard). Hrdlicka and Hansen were all-section players and joined Matson and Lausten as all-district players.

Hrdlicka led the Warriors' rushing attack with 12 touchdowns and 88 points, gaining 863 yards on 183 carries. Hrdlicka also caught 10 passes for 140 yards and a TD.

Lausten rushed 53 times for 199 yards and two TDs as a fullback last season, but will move to the line this fall. Clark will take over at quarterback after rushing 18 times for 59 yards and two TDs and catching five passes for 58 yards as a running back last season.

Anderson will move from the backfield to the line this season joining veterans Hansen and Matson while Puttonen returns as a receiver after catching two passes for 35 yards last season.

Those seven also return to lead the defense. Hansen returns at linebacker after leading the team with 79 solo tackles and four quarterback sacks, Kirby Hrdlicka was second with 56 solo tackles at linebacker, Anderson is back at linebacker after tallying 46 solo tackles, Lausten will start at nose guard after making 34 solo tackles, Clark had 33 solo tackles as a starting defensive back, Matson had 19 solo tackles at end, and Puttonen had 20 solo tackles and three interceptions as a linebacker.

Vying for starting spots on offense and being counted on to provide depth for the Warriors are senior Alan Pietila (5-7, 160 wide receiver) and Ethan Boyer (5-9, 165 wide receiver); juniors Caleb Mostrom (5-9, 180 lineman) and Justen Berttunen (5-11, 200 lineman); and sophomores Brady Vry (6-5, 220 lineman), Mason Dailey (5-10, 155 wide receiver), Thomas Litzau (5-10, 150 wide receiver), Isaac Tellers (5-9, 160 wide receiver), Jared Seibert (5-10, 245 lineman) and Brock Kako (5-9, 210 lineman).

Looking to contribute on defense are Pietila and Dailey at defensive back; Boyer, Mostrom, junior Cade Lacoe (5-9, 160), sophomore Morgan Olson (5-8, 170) and freshman Brandon Miller (5-10, 180) at linebacker; and Berttunen and Vry at defensive end.

Assisting Nordick will be Brian Johnson, Lee Shepersky, Steve Bruer, Randy Thompson and Charles Hrdlicka.

In addition to winning the section title, the Warriors tied for second in the district standings with a 4-2 record. Ottertail Central topped the district standings at 6-0 while Staples-Motley also went 4-2. Frazee (3-3), Osakis (3-3), Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (1-5) and Wadena-Deer Creek (0-6) rounded out the district standings.

Nordick is counting on the Warriors to build off last year's success by challenging OTC for the district title and repeating as section champs.

"We are coming off a very historic season and we will forever be proud of the state semifinal run. However, that was last year. We have a new group of seniors and a new group of leaders hungry to prove themselves. We have put 2015 behind us and have moved on to 2016," said Nordick. "We have high expectations and high goals. We expect to compete for the district championship and the section title. Our guys understand that to achieve those goals, we have to take things one day at a time. We understand that we will have a target on our backs now in a very tough section. There are also many people that think last year was a fluke season, so we have a lot to prove."