Consistent play will be key to Braves' success

Consistent play will be the key for the Menahga volleyball team this season.

A year ago, the Braves finished 1-6 in Park Region Conference matches and 4-19 overall. Menahga was the No. 9 seed in the North for the Section 6A tournament and opened with a loss to No. 8 Park Christian. Sebeka edged Underwood to capture the section title.

With six letterwinners returning, head coach Isaiah Hahn is looking for the Braves to have a more successful season.

The Braves have two key spots to fill with the graduation of captains Dani Novak and Caroline Koch. Novak was second on the team with 60 kills in the 14 regular-season non-tournament matches while Koch chipped in 43 kills.

Being counted on to lead the Braves this season are seniors Alayna Lake, Sam Sabin, Lindsay Hendrickson and Mackenzie Kako; junior Leah Schwartz; and sophomore Olivia Yliniemi.

Lake will move from setter to libero after leading the Braves with 257 set assists while adding 93 digs in the 14 non-tournament matches.

Hendrickson, a middle hitter, also played in all 14 non-tournament matches and led the Braves with 28 blocks. Hendrickson also had 39 kills and 95 digs.

Schwartz returns as an outside hitter after leading the team with 83 kills and 121 digs in those 14 matches.

Yliniemi also played in those 14 matches and compiled 58 kills and 95 digs as a middle hitter.

Sabin returns as a right-side hitter while Kako will serve as a defensive specialist.

Sophomore setter Madi Marjamaa, sophomore outside hitter Aimee Lake, senior middle hitter Kirsten Jones, freshman middle hitter Annie Lake and junior right-side hitter Hailey Heegard are also being counted on to play key roles this fall.

"We are a very young team, especially when it comes to varsity experience," said Hahn, who will be assisted by Lindsey White and Jenna Kost. "Our team's biggest emphasis this year is ball control. I am looking for much more consistent play in all areas of our game as a team this year, but it must start on defense, especially when it comes to passing and ball control. We really need to be consistent in this area in order to reach our goals as a team."

Entering the season, Underwood is rated No. 14 in the state Class A poll while Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Sebeka are considered to be the top contenders in Section 6A. Hahn is looking for his team to improve as the season progresses and improve on last year's record.

"As in past years, we have another very solid conference and section with some great teams with a lot of talent and experience," said Hahn. "Being a very young team, we really need to be consistent with our play. If we can do that, the sky's the limit."