Shelby Breiland's power-play goal at the 10:19 mark of the first period provided the only scoring until Thief River Falls took control in the final period. Bela Nelson's power-play goal and goals by Hannah Magnusson, Kia McGlynn, Maryn Dalager and Dakota Klosterman sealed the Prowlers' win.

Thief River Falls, which blanked the Panthers 10-0 on Nov. 25, finished with a 62-13 advantage in shots on goal. Park Rapids goalie Kylee Pachel made 56 saves as the Panthers fell to 1-4 against Section 8A opponents and 2-6 overall.

The Prowlers improved to 3-0 in section games and 6-0-1 overall.

Thief River Falls 1 0 5...6

Park Rapids 0 0 0...0

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Thief River Falls, Breiland (Jorde, Lund), 10:18. Penalties: TRF 0, Park Rapids 2.

SECOND PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: TRF 2, Park Rapids 0.

THIRD PERIOD: 2, Thief River Falls, Nelson (Breiland, Lund), 5:20. 3, Thief River Falls, Magnusson (Jorde), 5:42. 4, Thief River Falls, McGlynn (Jorde), 8:51. 5, Thief River Falls, Dalager (Lund, Huot), 10:07. 6, Thief River Falls, Klosterman, 16:59. Penalties. TRF 1, Park Rapids 3.

GOALIE SAVES: Thief River Falls (Porter) 13. Park Rapids (Pachel) 56.