Detroit Lakes skates to 2-1 win over Panthers

In the last 18 regular-season meetings, these two Mid-State Conference and Section 8A rivals have gone 8-8-2 with nine of those games ending in ties or being decided by one goal. Three of those games were decided in overtime.

That trend continued Tuesday night at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena as Detroit Lakes prevailed 2-1 despite holding a 61-14 advantage in shots on goal. Goalie Kylee Pachel made 59 saves in keeping the Panthers in the game.

Payton Carlblom's unassisted goal with 6:39 remaining in the first period gave Detroit Lakes a 1-0 lead as the Lakers held a 24-3 advantage in shots.

Abagail King poked in a goal with 6:52 left in the second period to give the Lakers a 2-0 lead before Tara Johanning assisted on a goal by Alexa Kennedy with 2:15 remaining to make it 2-1 after the second period. The Lakers had a 21-5 advantage in shots in that period.

Pachel made 16 more saves during a scoreless third period as the Lakers held Park Rapids to six shots on goal in hanging on for the win.

"This was one game we all wanted. The shots differential tells it all," said Park Rapids head coach Erik Myhre. " Kylee kept us in the game from start to finish and we had some good scoring opportunities to even the score. We found out what just one extra poke at the net can cause. That second goal was not as convincing as it seemed and could have easily been whistled dead."

The loss dropped the Panthers to 0-2 in the conference, 1-3 against section teams and 2-5 overall while Detroit Lakes improved to 1-1 in Mid-State games, 1-2 in section play and 3-5 overall.

"We have things to work on," said Myhre. "There is no doubt our team has the hardest working skaters on the ice at any given time or shift. We will be working on zone coverage that will help with the exhaustion we are experiencing given our short bench. It is that exhaustion that leads to missed coverage and tells us we will need to work smarter instead of harder."

Detroit Lakes 1 1 0...2

Park Rapids 0 1 0...1

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Detroit Lakes, Carlbolm, 10:21. Penalties: None.

SECOND PERIOD: 2, Detroit Lakes, King (Coley), 10:08. 1, Park Rapids, Kennedy (Johanning), 14:45. Penalties: Detroit Lakes 1, Park Rapids 1.

THIRD PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: None.

GOALIE SAVES: Detroit Lakes (McDougall) 3-4-6--13. Park Rapids (Pachel) 23-20-16--59.