Peterson's 32 points lift Braves past PR-B

Megan Hendrickson and Cierra Ahlf chipped in double-doubles for the Braves, who led 40-23 at the half. Hendrickson scored 17 points and pulled down 13 rebounds while Ahlf had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Leah Schwartz dished out five assists and Martha Peterson had four steals. Menahga made 11 of 30 3-pointers in the game.

Bailey Wynn led PR-B with a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds. Gabby Rainwater added 11 points for the Tigers, who hit 8 of 22 3-pointers.

"It was a great win to kick off the season. We knew we would get Pine River's best game and it was a battle from the tip," said Menahga head coach Cody Pulju. "Pine River will be a top team in our section. I was proud of how the girls battled and the fight they showed in defending our home court. We were able to shoot really well in the first half to get out to a comfortable lead. We allowed them back into the game with turnovers in the second half. We need to improve and learn how to pull away from teams throughout the season."

PINE RIVER-BACKUS: Wynn 22, Rainwater 11, Adkins 7, Lodge 5, Hirschey 5, Felthous 2.

MENAHGA: A. Peterson 10 3-4 32, M. Hendrickson 8 1-2 17, M. Peterson 0 0-0 0, T. Hendrickson 0 1-4 1, Ahlf 5 0-0 12, Schwartz 1 0-1 2. Totals: 24 for 68 (FG), 5 for 11 (FT).

Halftime: Menahga 40, PR-B 23. Three-pointers: A. Peterson 9, Ahlf 2. Rebounds: Menahga 44 (M. Hendrickson 13, Ahlf 11, Schwartz 6, A. Peterson 5, T. Hendrickson 5, M. Peterson 1). Assists: Menahga 13 (Schwartz 5, T. Hendrickson 3, A. Peterson 2, M. Peterson 2, Ahlf 1). Steals: Menahga 11 (M. Peterson 4, M. Hendrickson 2, Ahlf 2, A. Peterson 1, T. Hendrickson 1, Schwartz 1). Blocked shots: Menahga 2 (Ahlf 1, M. Peterson 1). Team fouls: Menahga 11. Turnovers: Menahga 13.