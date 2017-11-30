Michaelson's layup lifts Panthers past Rangers

Michaelson finished with 19 points while Coborn had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead a balanced scoring attack by the Panthers, who led 41-40 at the half. Jaiden McCollum added 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals while Paige Johnson chipped in 10 points and seven steals. Kendra Coborn dished out seven assists.

Karli Nixon (20), Lily Peterson (19) and Shyanne Loiland (14) led a balanced scoring attack for the Rangers, who hit 14 3-pointers.

"This was a tough one. C-I is a good team. When a team hits 14 3-pointers and you still win, I'd say your team did well," said Park Rapids head coach Jeff Overmyer. "We were really good on the fast break. We've been working a lot on that in practice and it worked."

PARK RAPIDS: Ka. Coborn 6 0-0 15, Ke. Coborn 3 1-4 7, P. Johnson 5 0-1 10, Michaelson 9 1-2 19, McCollum 5 1-2 11, Byer 2 0-0 4, McDonald 2 0-0 4. Totals: 32 for 66 (FG), 3 for 9 (FT).

CROSBY-IRONTON: Peterson 6 2-2 19, Monson 1 0-0 2, Nixon 7 0-0 20, Rydberg 1 0-0 2, Decent 3 0-0 7, Loiland 6 0-0 14, Bodle 2 0-0 4. Totals: 26 (FG), 2 for 2 (FT).

Halftime: Park Rapids 41, C-I 40. Three-pointers: Ka. Coborn 3, Peterson 5, Nixon 6, Decent 1, Loiland 2. Team fouls: Park Rapids 9, C-I 12. Rebounds: Park Rapids 38 (Ka. Coborn 12, McCollum 7, P. Johnson 6, Michaelson 6, Ke. Coborn 4, McDonald 2, Byer 1). Assists: Park Rapids 23 (Ke. Coborn 7, McCollum 5, Ka. Coborn 3, Michaelson 3, Byer 2, McDonald 2, P. Johnson 1). Steals: Park Rapids 20 (P. Johnson 7, McCollum 5, Ka. Coborn 4, Michaelson 3, Ke. Coborn 1). Blocked shots: Park Rapids 3 (Michaelson 2, P. Johnson 1). Turnovers: Park Rapids 22.