Carrier sparks Tigers to win over Blackduck

Blackduck jumped out to a 12-0 lead before the Tigers responded with a 21-0 run. Blackduck ended the half with a 9-2 run as Nevis led 23-21 at the half.

Carrier led the Tigers with 12 points while Kia Heide had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four blocked shots. Katie Kamphaus also hauled down 10 rebounds while Carrier had eight rebounds. Annalise Ahrendt led the Tigers with four steals and three assists in this Northwoods Conference victory as Nevis overcame 46 turnovers.

"It feels great to start with a win. The key to the win was our toughness and unwillingness to give up," said Nevis head coach Brad Neyens. "I went from upset to happy pretty quick. It shows the resilience in my girls. We did a lot of good things, but we have plenty to work on. Our defense looked pretty good at times, but we cannot turn the ball over as much as we did if we want to win more basketball games."

NEVIS: Dudley 1 0-0 3, Isaacson 1 2-3 4, Ahrendt 1 2-3 4, Heide 5 0-1 10, Neyens 2 0-1 4, Pyburn 0 0-2 0, Carrier 4 3-7 12, Umthun 0 0-0 0, Oelschlager 0 0-0 0, Kamphaus 2 0-1 4. Totals: 16 for 43 (FG), 7 for 18 (FT).

Halftime: Nevis 23, Blackduck 21. Three-pointers: Dudley 1, Carrier 1. Rebounds: Nevis 44 (Heide 10, Kamphaus 10, Carrier 8, Isaacson 6, Neyens 4, Pyburn 3, Dudley 1, Ahrendt 1, Umthun 1). Assists: Nevis 10 (Ahrendt 3, Dudley 2, Heide 2, Neyens 2, Isaacson 1). Steals: Nevis 13 (Ahrendt 4, Carrier 3, Dudley 2, Heide 2, Pyburn 2). Blocked shots: Nevis 8 (Heide 4, Neyens ,1 Pyburn 1, Carrier 1, Kamphaus 1). Team fouls: Nevis 21. Fouled out: Heide. Turnovers: Nevis 46.