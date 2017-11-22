Amber Tilander opened the scoring at the 3:02 mark of the first period as the Broncos used a 17-8 advantage in shots on goal to claim a 1-0 lead.

Johanning tied the game with a goal at the 2:02 mark of the second period before Tilander's power-play goal 25 seconds later gave International Falls a 2-1 lead. Johanning and Lexi Hinkley-Smith assisted on Sagen's goal at the 11:20 mark as the Panthers tied the game.

Tilander completed her natural hat trick with another power-play goal with :02 remaining in the second period to give the Broncos a 3-2 edge entering the final period. International Falls held a 26-5 advantage in shots in that period.

International Falls sealed the win on goals by Grace Bragg at the 11:02 and 13:37 marks and another goal by Tilander at the 16:38 mark. The Broncos had a 20-5 advantage in shots in the final period.

Park Rapids goalie Kylee Pachel finished with 57 saves as International Falls had a 63-18 advantage in shots.

The loss dropped Park Rapids to 1-3 on the season while International Falls improved to 2-1.

Park Rapids 0 2 0...2

International Falls 1 2 3...6

FIRST PERIOD: 1, International Falls, Tilander (Bragg, Erickson), 3:02. Penalties: Park Rapids 0, International Falls 1.

SECOND PERIOD: 1, Park Rapids, Johanning, 2:02. 2, International Falls, Tilander (Bragg, Rasmussen), 2:27. 2, Park Rapids, T. Sagen (Johanning, Hinkley-Smith), 11:20. 3, International Falls, Tilander (Kerry), 16:58. Penalties: Park Rapids 5, International Falls 1.

THIRD PERIOD: 4, International Falls, Bragg (Tilander), 11:02. 5, International Falls, Bragg (Tilander), 13:37. 6, International Falls, Tilander, 16:38. Penalties: Park Rapids 1, International Falls 2.

GOALIE SAVES: Park Rapids (Pachel) 16-24-17--57. International Falls (Wegner) 8-3-5--16.