Hovelsrud caps off career at state meet

Hovelsrud finished 18th during Friday's preliminaries of the 100-yard breaststroke during the state Class A girls swimming meet at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Hovelsrud clocked a season-best 1:09.63 to miss advancing to Saturday's finals. The top-eight finishers earned spots in the finals while the next eight earned spots in the consolation finals.

Delano's Jordyn Wentzel had the top time during preliminaries with a 1:04.53 while Sauk Centre's Kayla Sayovitz claimed the final spot in the consolation finals by placing 16th in 1:09.47. Detroit Lakes' Sydney Gulon, who won the Section 8A title in 1:08.56, finished eighth in 1:07.00 to advance to the finals. Wentzel went on to win the state title in 1:03.74 while Gulon placed eighth in 1:07.76.

Hovelsrud advanced to the consolation finals in her state debut last season by placing 13th during preliminaries with a career-best 1:09.05 before placing 14th in the consolation finals with a 1:09.31.

At this year's Section 8A meet, Hovelsrud took first during preliminaries with a 1:10.40 and qualified for her second state meet with a runner-up 1:10.54 in the finals.

Visitation won the state title for the fifth year in a row with 247.50 points. Section 8A teams scoring points were Detroit Lakes (10th with 79 points), Fergus Falls (28th with 15 points) and Crookston (37th with 2 points).