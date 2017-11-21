Hovelsrud caps off career at state meet
Even though Maija Hovelsrud fell short of qualifying for the finals, the Park Rapids senior was able to conclude her high school swimming career with her best time of the season.
Hovelsrud finished 18th during Friday's preliminaries of the 100-yard breaststroke during the state Class A girls swimming meet at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Hovelsrud clocked a season-best 1:09.63 to miss advancing to Saturday's finals. The top-eight finishers earned spots in the finals while the next eight earned spots in the consolation finals.
Delano's Jordyn Wentzel had the top time during preliminaries with a 1:04.53 while Sauk Centre's Kayla Sayovitz claimed the final spot in the consolation finals by placing 16th in 1:09.47. Detroit Lakes' Sydney Gulon, who won the Section 8A title in 1:08.56, finished eighth in 1:07.00 to advance to the finals. Wentzel went on to win the state title in 1:03.74 while Gulon placed eighth in 1:07.76.
Hovelsrud advanced to the consolation finals in her state debut last season by placing 13th during preliminaries with a career-best 1:09.05 before placing 14th in the consolation finals with a 1:09.31.
At this year's Section 8A meet, Hovelsrud took first during preliminaries with a 1:10.40 and qualified for her second state meet with a runner-up 1:10.54 in the finals.
Visitation won the state title for the fifth year in a row with 247.50 points. Section 8A teams scoring points were Detroit Lakes (10th with 79 points), Fergus Falls (28th with 15 points) and Crookston (37th with 2 points).