Alexa Holm opened the scoring at the 11:31 mark and Sydney Tietz followed with a power-play goal at the 12:59 mark as Northern Lakes took a 2-0 lead after the first period. The Lightning held a 24-5 advantage in shots on goal in the opening period.

After Savannah Abear scored a power-play at the 3:16 mark to give Northern Lakes a 3-0 lead, Elise Rice scored at the 7:04 mark as the Panthers cut the gap to 3-1. Taylor Sagen and Abi Strandlie had assists on Rice's goal.

The Lightning concluded the scoring in this Mid-State Conference opener for both teams on Caitlyn Gutzman's goal at the 13:37 mark of the third period.

Northern Lakes finished with a 45-17 advantage in shots on goal as Park Rapids goalie Kylee Pachel made 41 saves.

The win gave Northern Lakes a 1-1 record while Park Rapids fell to 1-2 on the season.

Northern Lakes 2 1 1...4

Park Rapids 0 1 0...1

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Northern Lakes, Holm (Saxerud), 11:31. 2, Northern Lakes, Tietz (Wahoske), 12:59. Penalties: Northern Lakes 0, Park Rapids 2.

SECOND PERIOD: 3, Northern Lakes, Abear (Boelter), 3:16. 1, Park Rapids, Rice (T. Sagen, Strandlie), 7:04. Penalties: Northern Lakes 2, Park Rapids 2.

THIRD PERIOD: 4, Northern Lakes, Gutzman (Tietz), 13:37. Penalties: Northern Lakes 2, Park Rapids 1.

GOALIE SAVES: Northern Lakes (Wahoske) 5-4-7--16. Park Rapids (Pachel) 22-13-6--41.