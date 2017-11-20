Tigers advance to state championship game

The Nevis head coach told his players to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and don't turn the ball over.

The Tigers followed that strategy to perfection.

Nevis made the trip to the state championship game look simple, following a 42-14 win over North Woods in the quarterfinals with a 44-16 victory over Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in the semifinals Friday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Those two wins send the Tigers to the state championship game against Spring Grove, the top-rated team in the state. Spring Grove advanced to the championship game with a 34-6 win over Verndale in the quarterfinals and a 27-7 victory over Stephen-Argyle in the semifinals. Spring Grove remained undefeated at 11-0 while Nevis, which was rated No. 6 in the final state poll, will bring an 11-1 record into the finals Friday morning (Nov. 24) at 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

"We've played good football all year, but we're playing our best football of the season right now," said Klimek. "We have great senior leadership and we're a very balanced team. We don't rely on one player. We spread the ball out, which makes it tough for the opposing defenses to stop us."

The Tigers earned their first trip to the state finals in their fifth trip to the state playoffs by dominating the first 20 minutes against R-T-R.

On their first five series, the Knights ran 29 plays for 99 yards as Nevis' defense forced two punts, intercepted a pass and took over on downs twice.

Meanwhile, Nevis marched down the field and scored on its first five possessions in building a 32-0 lead. The Tigers ran 28 plays and compiled 339 yards in those five series.

After forcing R-T-R to punt on the game's opening series, the Tigers drove 55 yards in five plays to open the scoring. Jack DeWulf's 25-yard run and 8-yard carry set up a 10-yard touchdown run by Kyle Schmidt. Zach Henry ran in the conversion as Nevis led 8-0 with 8:51 to play in the first quarter.

Nevis' defense forced another 3-and-out and the Tigers put together an eight-play, 69-yard drive to pad their lead. DeWulf and Schmidt had 9-yard carries before Luke DeWulf's 20-yard reception and Tucker Roehl's 18-yard run led to a first-and-goal at the 10. Three plays later, Jack DeWulf ran in from 1 yard out for a 14-0 lead at the 4:24 mark.

R-T-R put together a threat as Jonah Johnson's receptions of 11 and 17 yards led to a first down at the Nevis 31. That drive stalled when Henry intercepted a Cooper Hansen pass at the 7.

An eight-play, 93-yard scoring drive followed. Schmidt's 15-yard run, a 23-yard catch by Keanu Yabandith and a 32-yard reception by Henry set up a 7-yard TD run by Henry. That gave Nevis a 20-0 lead with 11:53 to play in the first half.

Hansen followed an 11-yard carry with a 17-yard run as the Knights drove to the Nevis 24. A sack by Sam Hitchcock ended that series.

Nevis took over at the 35 and Jack DeWulf followed an 8-yard run with a 57-yard TD throw to Luke DeWulf as the Tigers extended their lead to 26-0 with 8:30 remaining in the first half.

The Knights put together another threat as Hansen hit Johnson on routes of 17 and 9 yards to reach the Nevis. 35. A holding penalty stalled that drive at the 43.

Again the Tigers marched down the field as Jack DeWulf followed a 53-yard run with a 6-yard TD run. Nevis, which overcame two false-start penalties on that five-play, 57-yard drive, led 32-0 with 4:36 to play in the first half.

After being dominated, R-T-R got back in the game by scoring the next two touchdowns.

The Knights ended the first half with a 14-play, 52-yard drive with Jake Fischer's 12-yard run, Johnson's 5-yard reception on fourth-and-3 and Fischer's 8-yard reception setting up a 4-yard pass from Hansen to Westin Kirk on fourth-and-goal. Hansen ran in the conversion as the deficit was cut to 32-8 with 14 seconds left before the break.

R-T-R forced Nevis to punt on the opening series of the second half and the Knights marched 57 yards in 12 plays with Hansen hitting Johnson on a 21-yard TD pass. Carter Hansen caught the conversion to make it 32-16 with 6:19 to play in the third quarter. A pass interference penalty on the Tigers on a fourth-and-6 play kept that drive alive.

The Knights then recovered an onside kick at the Nevis 47, but the Tigers regained momentum when Henry intercepted a pass at the 12.

Jack DeWulf's 58-yard run and a 12-yard carry by Schmidt gave the Tigers a first down at the 24. Jack DeWulf followed with a 22-yard run, but fumbled. Jack Landquist recovered the loose ball in the end zone as Nevis led 38-16 with 3:37 left in the third quarter. That drive took five plays and covered 88 yards.

Jack DeWulf's interception at the Nevis 17 ended R-T-R's next drive and the Tigers put together a 12-play, 83-yard drive to end the scoring. Jack DeWulf's 23-yard run, Schmidt's 6-yard run on fourth-and-2 at midfield, a pass interference call and Luke DeWulf's 16-yard run set up a 1-yard TD run by Roehl. That made it 44-16 with 8:20 to play.

On the ensuing series, Kirk caught three passes for 26 yards and Hansen had a 15-yard carry as the Knights drove to the Nevis 26. Schmidt ended that threat by intercepting a pass at the 22 and returning it to the 36.

The reserves on both teams took over for the final 3:58.

Nevis relied on the blocking of center Jack Landquist, guards Hitchcock and Ben Soldwisch, and tight ends Tom Wormley, Michael Landquist and Yabandith to compile 525 yards in offense with Jack DeWulf rushing 14 times for 223 yards and completing 5 of 7 passes for 136 yards. Schmidt added 90 yards on 17 carries while Luke DeWulf had two receptions for 77 yards.

R-T-R finished with 304 yards in offense with Hansen gaining 60 yards on 13 carries and completing 18 of 42 passes for 154 yards and four interceptions.

Jack Landquist had seven solo tackles and four assists, Jack DeWulf had seven solo tackles and Michael Landquist had six solo tackles and three assists to lead Nevis' defense, which had 17 different players get in on tackles.

Klimek is looking for another well-balanced offensive effort and another solid defensive performance to give the Tigers their first state team championship.

"I expect a fairly close game. Most people think this will be a high-scoring game, but I actually think it's going to be a low-scoring, defensive battle," said Klimek. "Both teams are very similar. We're going to have to tackle well, especially their quarterback, and on offense it's going to come down to execution and ball control. It should be a good game."

R-T-R 0 8 8 0..16

Nevis 14 18 6 6...44

SCORING

N--Schmidt 10 run (Henry run)

N--J. DeWulf 1 run (pass failed)

N--Henry 7 run (run failed)

N--L. DeWulf 57 pass from J. DeWulf (pass failed)

N--J. DeWulf 6 run (kick failed)

RTR--Kirk 4 pass from Co. Hansen (Co. Hansen run)

RTR--Johnson 21 pass from Co. Hansen (Ca. Hansen pass from Co. Hansen)

N--J. Landquist 0 fumble recovery (pass failed)

N--Roehl 1 run (pass failed)

OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING. RTR: Co. Hansen 13-60, Fischer 11-43, Sitzmann 4-12, Kirk 3-12. Nevis: J. DeWulf 14-223, Schmidt 17-90, Roehl 7-42, L. DeWulf 3-22, Henry 2-7, Veit 9-5.

PASSING. RTR: Co. Hansen 18-42-4 for 154 yards. Nevis: J. DeWulf 5-7-0 for 136 yards.

RECEIVING. RTF: Johnson 8-93, Kirk 8-48, Fischer 1-8, Ca. Hansen 1-5. Nevis: L. DeWulf 2-77, Henry 1-32, Yabandith 1-23, Schmidt 1-4.

KICKOFF RETURNS. RTR: Johnson 6-86, Kirk 1-14, Fischer 1-13. Nevis: McGee 1-13, Henry 1-9.

PUNT RETURNS. Nevis: L. DeWulf 1-15.

NEVIS DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

SOLO TACKLES: J. Landquist 7, J. DeWulf 7, M. Landquist 6, L. DeWulf 4, Soldwisch 3, Hitchcock 3, Wormley 2, Roehl 2, Henry 2, Keezer 2, Mistic 1, Johnson 1.

ASSISTED TACKLES: J. Landquist 4, Soldwisch 4, Veit 4, M. Landquist 3, Schmidt 3, Hitchcock 2, McGee 2, L. DeWulf 1, Wormley 1, Roehl 1, Henry 1, Thompson 1, Kline 1.

INTERCEPTIONS: Henry 2, J. DeWulf 1, Schmidt 1.

QUARTERBACK SACKS: J. Landquist 1, Hitchcock 1.