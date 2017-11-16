Oelkers, Henrickson lead Warroad past Panthers

Oelkers scored twice in the first period as Warroad used a 26-4 advantage in shots on goal to take a 5-0 lead. Marlie Johnston, Abbey Hardwick and Kaitlyn Kotlowski also had goals for the Warriors.

A power-play goal by Hardwick and goals by McKenzie Oelkers, Hannah Corneliusen, Madison Oelkers and Jules Teska pushed the lead to 10-0 after the second period. Warroad had a 26-2 advantage in shots in that period.

Warroad ended the game with a 20-1 advantage in shots in the third period as a goal by McKenzie Oelkers and two goals by Madison Oelkers concluded the scoring.

The Warriors, who were rated No. 3 in the first state Class A poll, finished with a 72-7 advantage in shots in winning their season opener. Madison Oelkers, Adriana Smith and Kotlowski chipped in two assists each in the win.

Goalie Kylee Pachel made 59 saves as Park Rapids fell to 1-1 on the season.

Park Rapids 0 0 0...0

Warroad 5 5 3...13

FIRST PERIOD: 1, Warroad, Johnston (Corneliusen), 1:41. 2, Warroad, Mad. Oelkers (Kotlowski, Henrickson), 9:22. 3, Warroad, Hardwick (Henrickson, Mad. Oelkers), 11:17. 4, Warroad, Kotlowski (Smith), 13:00. 5, Warroad, Mad. Oelkers (Lanctot, Henrickson), 13:42. Penalties: None.

SECOND PERIOD: 6, Warroad, McK. Oelkers (Smith), 3:26. 7, Warroad, Hardwick (Henrickson, Mad. Oelkers), 4:15. 8, Warroad, Corneliusen, 5:25. 9, Warroad, Mad. Oelkers (Meeker, Henrickson), 8:47. 10, Warroad, Teska (Johnston, Christian), 13:16. Penalties: Park Rapids 2, Warroad 0.

THIRD PERIOD: 11, Warroad, McK. Oelkers (Foster), 3:39. 12, Warroad, Mad. Oelkers (Henrickson, Hardwick), 4:34. 13, Warroad, Mad. Oelkers (Kotlowski), 16:45. Penalties: Park Rapids 0, Warroad 2.

GOALIE SAVES: Park Rapids (Pachel) 21-21-17--59. Warroad (Manitowabi) 4-2-1--7.