Rush City eliminates Tigers in Section 6A

Montana Baker's 11 kills, Sadie Thurner's 14 digs and Andrea Dudley's 16 set assists led the Tigers, who end the season with a 19-11 record. Ashley Pyburn had four kills, Kia Heide had three kills, Dudley had six digs and Viviana Viloria had five digs. Nevis tallied 21 kills and two ace serves with 15 hitting errors, five service errors and 12 errors on serve receive.

Rush City saw its season end with a 16-25, 25-22, 25-16, 22-25, 15-10 loss to Pine River-Backus in the section semifinals. Rush City ended the season with a 22-4 record. PR-B went on to defeat Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 29-27, 21-25, 25-19, 25-16 in the section championship match to carry a 24-6 record to the state Class A tournament.

Nevis statistics

Attacks: Baker 36 (11 kills), Pyburn 22 (4 kills), Heide 14 (3 kills), Dudley 6 (2 kills), Swanda 5 (1 kill), Viloria 2, Mastley 2, Thurner 1, Felt 1.

Serves: Thurner 7 for 8, Felt 2 for 3, Dudley 8 for 8 (1 ace), Viloria 6 for 7, Umthun 8 for 8 (1 ace), Pyburn 6 for 7, Baker 4 for 5, Neyens 4 for 4.

Sets: Dudley 66 (16 assists), Umthun 6 (2 assists), Thurner 3 (1 assist), Felt 3 (1 assist), Viloria 2 (1 assist), Swanda 2, Pyburn 2, Baker 2, Heide 1, Mastley 1.

Digs: Thurner 14, Dudley 6, Viloria 5, Umthun 3, Felt 2, Pyburn 1, Mastley 1.

Assisted blocks: Dudley 2, Pyburn 2, Swanda 1, Mastley 1.

Serve receive: Thurner 28 for 34, Felt 1 for 1, Heide 1 for 1, Viloria 9 for 10, Umthun 5 for 6, Pyburn 9 for 12.