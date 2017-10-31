Earning Mid-State medals

That was the only winning time for the Panthers, who compiled 324.50 points. Detroit Lakes, which broke four meet records, won the other 11 events to repeat as conference champions with 550.50 points in this four-team meet. Perham/New York Mills was third with 264 points while Staples-Motley took fourth with 165 points.

While Ulvin was the only all-conference swimmer, the Panthers finished second in four events as five other swimmers received all-conference honorable mention honors. Analise Smee, Maija Hovelsrud, Ulvin and Jordan Klemmer clocked a runner-up 2:00.50 in the 200 medley relay while Aleah Voigt followed with a runner-up 2:30.90 in the 200 individual medley. Klemmer, Olivia Ulvin, Voigt and Ellie Ulvin finished second in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:47.88 while Hovelsrud was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.66.

Also receiving all-conference honorable mention honors by placing third were Olivia Ulvin in the 200 freestyle in 2:15.32, Smee in the 200 individual medley in 2:31.68, Ellie Ulvin in the 50 freestyle in 26.19, Hovelsrud in the 100 butterfly in 1:12.21 and Voigt in the 500 freestyle in 5:53.29.

Placing fourth for the Panthers were Klemmer in the 50 freestyle (26.60) and 100 freestyle (1:00.04), Olivia Ulvin in the 500 freestyle (6:05.43), and Smee in the 100 backstroke (1:09.57). Olivia Ulvin, Aleah Voigt, Chloe Voigt and Smee also took fourth in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:18.19.

Detroit Lakes broke four conference records in winning the Mid-State title for the fourth year in a row. Jennifer Tracy clocked a 2:15.64 in the 200 individual medley to break the record of 2:16.39 set by Detroit Lakes' Melissa Paakh in 2008. Sydney Gulon broke her 2016 record of 5:23.57 in the 500 freestyle with a 5:20.73. Tracy clocked a 1:03.10 in the 100 backstroke to break the previous mark of 1:03.28 set by Park Rapids' Brandi Werner in 2005. Ella Henderson, Tracy, Lucy Steinke and Gulon ended the meet with a record time of 3:48.22 in the 400 freestyle relay. That broke the old mark of 3:54.63 set by Park Rapids' Tavia Schumacher, Angie Behrens, Jenna Leadbetter and Heidi Koeller in 2002.

Each team had two entrants in the three relays and four individuals in the other events with all the relays and the top 12 individuals scoring points. Park Rapids scored 40 points in the 200 medley relay, 28 points in the 200 freestyle, 30 points in the 200 individual medley, 24 points in the 50 freestyle, 36 points in the 100 butterfly, 15 points in the 100 freestyle, 28 points in the 500 freestyle, 44 points in the 200 freestyle relay, 26.50 points in the 100 backstroke, 21 points in the 100 breaststroke and 32 points in the 400 freestyle relay. The Panthers didn't have a diver compete.

"I thought the girls swam extremely well and raced really well," said Park Rapids head coach Todd Fritze. "I told them that they would be racing against the best team in the section and they got after it and did a really good job of staying focused. Hopefully that will carry over to the next two weeks."

The Panthers will now prepare for the Section 8A meet Nov. 10-11 at Grand Rapids.

"I'm really happy with where we are at going into sections," said Fritze, who will have 11 swimmers competing at the Section 8A meet. "We're faster now than we were at sections last year, so hopefully we can build off that."

Team scores: Detroit Lakes 550.50, Park Rapids 324.50, Perham/New York Mills 264, Staples-Motley 165.

Individual results

200 medley relay: 1, Detroit Lakes (Tracy, Gulon, Westrum, E. Henderson), 1:56.54. 2, Park Rapids (Smee, Hovelsrud, E. Ulvin, Klemmer), 2:00.50. 3, Detroit Lakes (Retz, Young, Gilbert, M. Henderson), 2:05.28. 7, Park Rapids (Kaseman, Nichols, Damar, Wagner), 2:18.12.

200 freestyle: 1, Peterson, DL, 2:09.28. 2, Tellinghuisen, PNYM, 2:15.32. 3, O. Ulvin, PR, 2:15.32. 6, C. Voigt, PR, 2:21.04. 7, Robbins, PR, 2:21.91. 14, Mitchell, PR, 2:40.46.

200 individual medley: 1, Tracy, DL, 2:15.64 (meet record; old record: 2:16.39 by Paakh, DL, in 2008). 2, A. Voigt, PR, 2:30.90. 3, Smee, PR, 2:31.68. 8, Kaseman, PR, 2:47.25. 13, Offerdahl, PR, 3:02.92.

50 freestyle: 1, E. Henderson, DL, 25.28. 2, Steinke, DL, 26.02. 3, E. Ulvin, PR, 26.19. 4, Klemmer, PR, 26.60. 12, Damar, PR, 29.91. 15, Swanson, PR, 33.03.

Diving: 1, Disse, DL, 408.75 points. 2, Yliniemi, DL, 374.10. 3, Fischer, PNYM, 359.70.

100 butterfly: 1, E. Ulvin, PR, 1:03.90. 2, Westrum, DL, 1:04.30. 3, Hovelsrud, PR, 1:12.21. 7, Nichols, PR, 1:19.41. 12, Offerdahl, PR, 1:26.64.

100 freestyle: 1, E. Henderson, DL, 57.07. 2, Richter, PNYM, 59.63. 3, Schneider, SM, 59.84. 4, Klemmer, PR, 1:00.04. 10, Damar, PR, 1:05.37. 12, Wagner, PR, 1:09.86. 15, Swanson, PR, 1:17.46.

500 freestyle: 1, Gulon, DL, 5:20.73 (meet record; old record: 5:23.57 by Gulon in 2016). 2, Peterson, DL, 5:53.20. 3, A. Voigt, PR, 5:53.29. 4, O. Ulvin, PR, 6:05.43. 8, C. Voigt, PR, 6:16.59. 13, Lee, PR, 6:35.60.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Detroit Lakes (Westrum, Johnson, Bolar, Steinke), 1:47.45. 2, Park Rapids (Klemmer, O. Ulvin, A. Voigt, E. Ulvin), 1:47.88. 3, Perham (Mursu, Martinson, Carlson, Tellinghuisen), 1:50.22. 6, Park Rapids (Hovelsrud, Robbins, C. Voigt, Damar), 1:57.43.

100 backstroke: 1, Tracy, DL, 1:03.10 (meet record; old record: 1:03.28 by Werner, PR, in 2005). 2, Retz, DL, 1:07.34. 3, Veronen, SM, 1:08.74. 4, Smee, PR, 1:09.57. 5 (tie), Robbins, PR, 1:14.27. 9, Kaseman, PR, 1:17.05. 11, Mitchell, PR, 1:26.27.

100 breaststroke: 1, Gulon, DL, 1:10.52. 2, Hovelsrud, PR, 1:13.66. 3, Gerdes, DL, 1:15.83. 8, Nichols, PR, 1:23.04. 10, Wagner, PR, 1:28.12. 12, Lee, PR, 1:30.35.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Detroit Lakes (E. Henderson, Tracy, Steinke, Gulon), 3:48.22 (meet record; old record: 3:54.63 by T. Schumacher, Behrens, Leadbetter, Koeller, PR, in 2002). 2, Detroit Lakes (Johnson, Smith, M. Henderson, Peterson), 4:04.25. 3, Perham (Mursu, Carlson, McDonald, Tellinghuisen), 4:08.30. 4, Park Rapids (O. Ulvin, A. Voigt, C. Voigt, Smee), 4:18.19. 8, Park Rapids (Kaseman, Nichols, Lee, Robbins), 4:36.50.