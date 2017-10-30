Pelican Rapids eliminates Braves from section tourney
Pelican Rapids survived a close opening set and went on to eliminate the Menahga volleyball team from the Section 6A tournament Friday night at Pelican Rapids.
Menahga jumped out to a 20-18 lead in Set 1 before the Vikings took control for a 26-24, 25-15, 25-15 victory.
Jessica Weinrich had 13 kills, Adriana Torres had nine kills, Sarah Thompson had 24 set assists and Kaylie Isaman had 12 digs for the Vikings, the No. 2 seed in the North half of the bracket who improved to 19-6.
Leah Schwartz's nine kills and 17 digs, Annie Lake's seven kills, Cierra Ahlf's five kills and 12 digs, Aimee Lake's 22 digs, and Madi Marjamaa's 28 set assists and nine digs led the Braves, the No. 7 seed in the North who end the season with a 12-13 record.
Menahga statistics
Kills: Schwartz 9, An. Lake 7, Ahlf 5, Yliniemi 4, Hendrickson 4.
Service aces: Yliniemi 1, Marjamaa 1, Ahlf 1.
Set assists: Marjamaa 28, An. Lake 1.
Digs: Ai. Lake 22, Schwartz 17, Ahlf 12, Marjamaa 9, An. Lake 5, Yliniemi 1, Pietila 1.