Pelican Rapids eliminates Braves from section tourney

Menahga jumped out to a 20-18 lead in Set 1 before the Vikings took control for a 26-24, 25-15, 25-15 victory.

Jessica Weinrich had 13 kills, Adriana Torres had nine kills, Sarah Thompson had 24 set assists and Kaylie Isaman had 12 digs for the Vikings, the No. 2 seed in the North half of the bracket who improved to 19-6.

Leah Schwartz's nine kills and 17 digs, Annie Lake's seven kills, Cierra Ahlf's five kills and 12 digs, Aimee Lake's 22 digs, and Madi Marjamaa's 28 set assists and nine digs led the Braves, the No. 7 seed in the North who end the season with a 12-13 record.

Menahga statistics

Kills: Schwartz 9, An. Lake 7, Ahlf 5, Yliniemi 4, Hendrickson 4.

Service aces: Yliniemi 1, Marjamaa 1, Ahlf 1.

Set assists: Marjamaa 28, An. Lake 1.

Digs: Ai. Lake 22, Schwartz 17, Ahlf 12, Marjamaa 9, An. Lake 5, Yliniemi 1, Pietila 1.