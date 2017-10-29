Tigers shut out Waubun, return to section title game

That win sends Nevis back to the section championship game. The Tigers will face Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal Thursday, Nov. 2 with a 12:30 p.m. kickoff at the Fargodome. Nevis is 8-1 on the season while NCE/UH is 9-1. NCE/UH defeated the Tigers 20-14 back on Oct. 6.

NCE/UH advanced to the section title game with a 20-14 win over Rothsay. Nevis is the No. 1 seed while NCE/UH is the No. 3 seed in the section. Rothsay was the No. 2 seed.

In the latest state 9-man poll, Nevis was rated No. 6, NCE/UH was rated No. 10 and Rothsay was rated No. 14.