Annika Aho finished sixth overall by covering the 5K course in 21:37 and Kate Hendrickson followed in 13th place in 22:24 to lead UNC to runner-up honors with 102 points. Perham repeated as section champs with 37 points. Rounding out the Warriors' team score were Kaarin Lehto (27th in 23:21), Molly Hendrickson (28th in 23:22) and Gabby Hrdlicka (37th in 23:41). In the team competition, Aho placed sixth, Kate Hendrickson was 12th, Lehto was 25th, Molly Hendrickson was 26th and Hrdlicka was 33rd.

Rypkema earned an individual state berth by placing 12th overall in 22:23.

The state Class A meet will be held at St. Olaf College in Northfield with a 1 p.m. start time.

See Wednesday's edition of the Enterprise for more details from the Section 8A meet.