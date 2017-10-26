Menahga, Park Rapids volleyball matches moved

The Section 6A match between Menahga and Pelican Rapids scheduled for tonight (Oct. 26) has been postponed and rescheduled for Friday night (Oct. 27). Pelican Rapids will host that match starting at 7 p.m. Pelican Rapids is the No. 2 seed and Menahga is the No. 7 seed in the North.

In addition to that match, all the other Section 6A North volleyball matches scheduled for tonight (Oct. 26) have been postponed and rescheduled for Friday night (Oct. 27). Those matches feature No. 6 Frazee at No. 3 Barnesville, No. 5 Sebeka at No. 4 New York Mills and No. 9 Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal at No. 1 Wadena-Deer Creek. All those matches will start at 7 p.m.

The winners will advance to the North semifinals at Fergus Falls on Tuesday night (Oct. 31).

Park Rapids was scheduled to host the winner of the Fergus Falls and Detroit Lakes match on Friday night (Oct. 27), but that second-round match has been moved to Saturday, Oct. 28. Fergus Falls, the No. 4 seed in the South, will host No. 5 Detroit Lakes Friday night with the winner traveling to No. 1 Park Rapids for a 7 p.m. start Saturday.

The other Section 8AA South matches that have been moved from tonight to Friday night feature No. 2 Pequot Lakes hosting No. 7 Staples-Motley and No. 3 Perham hosting No. 6 Crosby-Ironton. Those matches will start at 7 p.m. As the No. 1 seed, Park Rapids received a first-round bye. The high seeds will host North semifinal matches Saturday night at 7.

The Section 8AA North matches that have been moved from tonight to Friday night feature No. 1 Roseau hosting No. 8 Bagley, No. 2 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton hosting No. 7 Crookston, No. 3 Hawley hosting No. 6 East Grand Forks, and No. 4 Thief River Falls hosting No. 5 Warroad. The high seeds will host North semifinal matches Saturday night.

The winners Saturday night will advance to the North and South championship matches Tuesday, Oct. 31 at sites to be determined. The Section 8AA championship match is scheduled for Nov. 4 at a site to be determined.