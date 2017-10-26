Nevis ends Pumpkin Classic with a victory

The Tigers opened the 12-team tournament with a 25-16, 25-23 loss to D-G-F and a 25-15, 22-25, 15-11 loss to Osseo during pool play on Oct. 20. After falling to Roseville 25-18, 23-25, 19-17, Nevis ended the tournament and the regular season with a 25-15, 23-25, 15-13 victory over Win-E-Mac on Oct. 21.

Ashley Pyburn's eight kills and nine digs, Montana Baker's six kills, Andrea Dudley's 18 set assists, and Sadie Thurners 16 digs led the Tigers in the loss to D-G-F.

Against Osseo, Baker (6), Kia Heide (5) and Pyburn (4) combined for 15 kills with Dudley tallying 15 set assists. Thurner had 14 digs while Dudley (7), Pyburn (6) and Janesa Felt (5) combined for 18 digs.

Cora Umthun's 10 digs and two ace serves led the Tigers in the loss to Roseville. Dudley set up 19 kills with Baker (9), Pyburn (5), Heide (4) and Jessica Swanda (4) combining for 22 kills to lead the offense. Thurner added eight digs.

Thurner and Umthun served two aces each while Pyburn (13) and Heide (11) combined for 24 kills in leading Nevis past Win-E-Mac. Dudley had 25 set assists while Thurner (21), Dudley (14) and Pyburn (12) had double digits in digs.

The 1-3 showing at Moorhead gave the Tigers a 17-10 overall record. D-G-F ended the regular season at 16-11, Osseo ended up at 16-10, Roseville finished at 10-16 and Win-E-Mac fell to 9-17.

Nevis statistics vs. D-G-F

Attacks: Dudley 11 (1 kill), Swanda 7 (2 kills), Thurner 3, Umthun 2, Baker 27 (6 kills), Heide 22 (4 kills), Pyburn 18 (8 kills).

Serves: Dudley 5 for 5, Thurner 6 for 6, Umthun 9 for 9, Viloria 7 for 7, Neyens 6 for 6, Pyburn 6 for 7.

Sets: Dudley 62 (18 assists), Thurner 6 (1 assist), Pyburn 6, Felt 5, Umthun 4, Swanda 2, Viloria 2, Heide 1.

Digs: Thurner 16, Pyburn 9, Viloria 7, Dudley 6, Umthun 3, Baker 3, Felt 2, Swanda 1, Heide 1.

Assisted blocks: Baker 1, Pyburn 1.

Serve receive: Swanda 1 for 1, Thurner 21 for 21, Umthun 2 for 3, Viloria 2 for 3, Pyburn 16 for 17, Felt 1 for 1.

Nevis statistics vs. Osseo

Attacks: Baker 24 (6 kills), Swanda 8 (1 kill), Thurner 4, Dudley 16 (2 kills), Viloria 1, Heide 18 (5 kills), Pyburn 22 (4 kills), Felt 2.

Serves: Baker 1 for 2, Thurner 6 for 9 (1 ace), Umthun 1 for 1, Dudley 11 for 12, Viloria 10 for 10, Neyens 10 for 11 (1 ace), Pyburn 5 for 6.

Sets: Dudley 60 (15 assists), Felt 7 (1 assist), Pyburn 3 (1 assist), Turner 2, Umthun 1, Viloria 1, Neyens 1, Heide 1, Swanda 1.

Digs: Thurner 14, Dudley 7, Pyburn 6, Felt 5, Viloria 4, Baker 2, Swanda 2, Heide 2, Neyens 1.

Blocks (solo-assists): Felt 1-1, Pyburn 0-2, Dudley 0-1.

Serve receive: Thurner 13 for 14, Viloria 8 for 10, Neyens 1 for 1, Heide 1 for 1, Pyburn 20 for 22, Felt 5 for 6.

Nevis statistics vs. Roseville

Attacks: Dudley 13 (4 kills), Swanda 10 (4 kills), Thurner 3, Umthun 1, Baker 23 (9 kills), Neyens 1, Heide 21 (4 kills), Pyburn 12 (5 kills).

Serves: Dudley 8 for 9 (1 ace), Thurner 4 for 5, Umthun 9 for 9 (2 aces), Baker 1 for 1, Viloria 7 for 8, Neyens 5 for 5, Pyburn 10 for 11 (1 ace).

Sets: Dudley 59 (19 assists), Viloria 4 (1 assist), Felt 4 (1 assist), Pyburn 4, Swanda 3, Umthun 3 (1 assist), Heide 2, Thurner 1, Baker 1 (1 assist).

Digs: Umthun 10, Thurner 8, Pyburn 5, Dudley 4, Baker 3, Viloria 3, Felt 2, Neyens 1, Heide 1.

Serve receive: Dudley 1 for 1, Swanda 4 for 4, Thurner 9 for 10, Umthun 6 for 7, Baker 2 for 2, Viloria 5 for 5, Pyburn 17 for 19, Felt 2 for 2.

Nevis statistics vs. Win-E-Mac

Attacks: Baker 18 (6 kills), Isaacson 1, Dudley 22 (5 kills), Swanda 11 (1 kill), Thurner 3, Heide 35 (11 kills), Pyburn 29 (13 kills), Felt 1 (1 kill).

Serves: Baker 2 for 2, Dudley 17 for 17 (1 ace), Thurner 12 for 14 (2 aces), Umthun 6 for 7 (2 aces), Viloria 13 for 13, Neyens 3 for 4, Pyburn 4 for 5.

Sets: Dudley 75 (25 assists), Felt 11 (3 assists), Pyburn 9 (2 assists), Thurner 5 (1 assist), Viloria 4 (1 assist), Umthun 3 (2 assists), Heide 2, Swanda 1.

Digs: Thurner 21, Dudley 14, Pyburn 12, Baker 5, Viloria 5, Umthun 4, Felt 3, Heide 2, Swanda 1, Neyens 1.

Blocks (solo-assists): Baker 1-0, Heide 1-1, Felt 0-3, Pyburn 0-2, Swanda 0-1.

Serve receive: Thurner 19 for 22, Umthun 4 for 4, Viloria 2 for 2, Neyens 1 for 1, Pyburn 13 for 16, Felt 0 for 1.