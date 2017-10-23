Panthers roll to four wins at Fergus Falls

Park Rapids swept four opponents at the Fergus Falls Invitational on Oct. 19 with 2-0 wins over Pelican Rapids (25-18, 25-21), Warroad (25-10, 25-15), Breckenridge (25-23, 25-22) and Pequot Lakes (25-20, 25-14). Those four victories gave the Panthers a 12-0 record against section opponents and a 22-2 overall record.

Park Rapids received the No. 1 seed in the South and a first-round bye for the section tournament, which begins Thursday (Oct. 26). The Panthers will host the winner between No. 4 Fergus Falls (13-14) and No. 5 Detroit Lakes (13-14) Friday night (Oct. 27) at 7.

In the other first-round matches in the South bracket on Oct. 26, No. 2 Pequot Lakes (19-8) hosts No. 7 Staples-Motley (5-22) and No. 3 Perham (15-11) hosts No. 6 Crosby-Ironton (16-10).

In the North half, No. 1 Roseau (20-9) hosts No. 8 Bagley (5-18), No. 4 Thief River Falls (10-16) hosts No. 5 Warroad (8-18), No. 2 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (16-11) hosts No. 7 Crookston (6-15-1), and No. 3 Hawley (13-13) hosts No. 6 East Grand Forks (6-19) on Oct. 26.

The Panthers tuned up for the section tournament by dominating play at Fergus Falls to end the regular season with a seven-match winning streak.

In the win over Pelican Rapids, the Panthers tallied 28 kills with Jaiden McCollum (10), Kamree Carlson (8) and Rilee Michaelson (8) leading the way. Kennedy Carlson had 23 set assists and served three aces. Kortne Byer served four aces and 10 points while Katelyn Weaver served 8 points. Byer, Kamree Carlson and Michaelson had seven digs apiece.

Kamree Carlson (9), McCollum (8) and Michaelson (7) combined for 24 of the Panthers' 28 kills in the win over Warroad. Weaver served five aces and 10 points, Byer served three aces and 10 points, and Michaelson served three aces and 9 points. Kennedy Carlson tallied 23 set assists while Michaelson led the team with seven digs.

McCollum's nine kills and 9 service points and Byer's 12 service points sparked the Panthers past Breckenridge. Kamree Carlson added six kills and 11 digs while McCollum (9) and Byer (7) combined for 16 digs. Kennedy Carlson had 18 set assists on the Panthers' 26 kills.

In the win over Pequot Lakes, Kamree Carlson had 10 kills while McCollum and Michaelson pounded down seven kills each as Kennedy Carlson set up 24 of the team's 31 kills. Michaelson also served four aces and 10 points while Kamree Carlson had nine digs.

Pelican Rapids ended the regular season with an 18-6 record while Breckenridge finished at 19-9.

Park Rapids statistics vs. Pelican Rapids

Attacks: Breitweser 2, Ken. Carlson 6 (2 kills), Kam. Carlson 17 (8 kills), Weaver 6, McCollum 20 (10 kills), Michaelson 16 (8 kills).

Serves: Byer 12 for 13 (4 aces), Ken. Carlson 9 for 9 (3 aces), Kam. Carlson 7 for 7 (1 ace), Weaver 10 for 11 (1 ace), McCollum 3 for 3, Michaelson 4 for 5.

Service points: Byer 10, Weaver 8, Ken. Carlson 6, Kam. Carlson 5, Michaelson 2.

Sets: Ken. Carlson 52 (23 assists), Michaelson 2, Byer 1, McCollum 1.

Digs: Byer 7, Kam. Carlson 7, Michaelson 7, Weaver 4, Breitweser 3, Ken. Carlson 3, McCollum 3.

Assisted blocks: McCollum 5, Ken. Carlson 2, Weaver 2, Breitweser 1, Kam. Carlson 1, Michaelson 1.

Serve receive: Byer 6 for 7, Kam. Carlson 4 for 5, Weaver 13 for 14, McCollum 3 for 4, Michaelson 5 for 6.

Park Rapids statistics vs. Warroad

Attacks: Byer 1, Breitweser 2 (1 kill), Ken. Carlson 4 (2 kills), Kam. Carlson 11 (9 kills), Weaver 4 (1 kill), McCollum 13 (8 kills), Michaelson 7 (7 kills).

Serves: Byer 12 for 14 (3 aces), Ken. Carlson 2 for 3, Kam. Carlson 1 for 3, Weaver 12 for 12 (5 aces), McCollum 5 for 5, Michaelson 11 for 13 (3 aces).

Service points: Byer 10, Weaver 10, Michaelson 9, McCollum 2, Kam. Carlson 1.

Sets: Ken. Carlson 31 (23 assists), Michaelson 2, Kam. Carlson 1, McCollum 1.

Digs: Michaelson 7, Byer 4, Ken. Carlson 4, Kam. Carlson 4, Weaver 2, McCollum 2.

Blocks (solo-assists): Ken. Carlson 1-2, Michaelson 1-1, McCollum 0-4, Weaver 0-1.

Serve receive: Byer 7 for 8, Kam. Carlson 2 for 2, Weaver 2 for 3, McCollum 3 for 3, Michaelson 6 for 6.

Park Rapids statistics vs. Breckenridge

Attacks: Byer 1, Breitweser 1 (1 kill), Ken. Carlson 6 (4 kills), Kam. Carlson 17 (6 kills), Weaver 9 (3 kills), McCollum 20 (9 kills), Michaelson 16 (3 kills).

Serves: Byer 18 for 18 (2 aces), Ken. Carlson 1 for 2, Kam. Carlson 7 for 7 (1 ace), Weaver 4 for 5 (1 ace), McCollum 12 for 12 (1 ace), Michaelson 4 for 6.

Service points: Byer 12, McCollum 9, Kam. Carlson 3, Weaver 2.

Sets: Ken. Carlson 57 (18 assists), Michaelson 2, Kam. Carlson 1.

Digs: Kam. Carlson 11, McCollum 9, Byer 7, Ken. Carlson 3, Michaelson 3, Burlingame 2, Weaver 1.

Assisted blocks: Breitweser 1, Weaver 1, McCollum 1, Michaelson 1.

Serve receive: Byer 9 for 9, Kam. Carlson 6 for 7, Weaver 6 for 7, McCollum 7 for 7, Michaelson 6 for 7, Burlingame 2 for 3.

Park Rapids statistics vs. Pequot Lakes

Attacks: Ken. Carlson 5 (2 kills), Kam. Carlson 14 (10 kills), Weaver 10 (5 kills), McCollum 12 (7 kills), Michaelson 13 (7 kills).

Serves: Byer 9 for 11 (1 ace), Ken. Carlson 3 for 5, Kam. Carlson 0 for 2, Weaver 10 for 11 (2 aces), McCollum 6 for 6, Michaelson 14 for 14 (4 aces).

Service points: Michaelson 10, Byer 6, Weaver 6, Ken. Carlson 2, McCollum 2.

Sets: Ken. Carlson 42 (24 assists), Weaver 3 (1 assist), Byer 1, McCollum 1 (1 assist), Michaelson 1 (1 assist).

Digs: Kam. Carlson 9, Byer 6, Michaelson 6, Weaver 5, McCollum 3, Ken. Carlson 1.

Assisted blocks: Breitweser 2, McCollum 2, Ken. Carlson 1, Kam. Carlson 1, Weaver 1, Michaelson 1.

Serve receive: Byer 5 for 5, Kam. Carlson 5 for 6, Weaver 6 for 7, McCollum 3 for 4, Michaelson 10 for 10, Burlingame 1 for 1.