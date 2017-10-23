Menahga hosts Rothsay to open section tournament

Menahga finished the regular season with an 11-12 record while Rothsay went 10-14. The winner of that match plays at No. 2 Pelican Rapids Thursday (Oct. 26) at 7 p.m. Pelican Rapids is 18-6.

In the other Oct. 23 first-round matches in the North, No. 5 Sebeka (11-15) hosts No. 12 Fergus Falls Hillcrest (0-26), No. 6 Frazee (10-16) hosts No. 11 Lake Park-Audubon (5-15) and No. 8 Park Christian (13-9) hosts No. 9 Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal (14-10).

The Park Christian vs. NCE/U-H winner plays at No. 1 Wadena-Deer Creek (21-6), the Sebeka vs. Hillcrest winner plays at No. 4 new York Mills (18-8), and the Frazee vs. LP-A winner plays at No. 3 Barnesville (19-7) in Thursday's second round.

Underwood is the No. 1 seed in the South bracket.