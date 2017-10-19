Panthers, Warriors open playoffs with road games

Nevis earned the No. 1 seed in the Section 6 9-man playoffs with a 42-20 win over previously undefeated Stephen-Argyle in the regular-season finale Wednesday night at Nevis. The Tigers ended the regular season with a 7-1 record. Rothsay also finished at 7-1 and earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.

The Section 6 9-man playoffs begin Tuesday night with No. 3 Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal (7-1) hosting No. 6 Laporte (0-8) at Twin Valley and No. 4 Waubun (6-2) hosting Win-E-Mac (4-4). The semifinals will be played Saturday. Oct. 28 with Nevis hosting the Waubun vs. Win-E-Mac winner and Rothsay hosting the NCE/UH vs. Laporte winner. The Section 6 9-man championship game will be played Nov. 2 at 12:30 p.m. at the Fargodome.

Park Rapids (0-8) received the No. 6 seed for the Section 8AA playoffs and will travel to No. 3 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (5-3) for a quarterfinal game Tuesday night at 6. D-G-F defeated the Panthers 49-6 in Week 5.

Perham, which defeated Park Rapids 40-6 in Wednesday night's regular-season finale, received the No. 1 seed after posting a 6-2 record. Pequot Lakes also finished at 6-2 and will also receive a first-round bye. In the other Section 8AAA playoff opener Tuesday night, No. 4 East Grand Forks (2-6) will host No. 5 Thief River Falls (1-7). The winner of the D-G-F vs. Park Rapids game travels to Pequot Lakes while the winner of the EGF vs. TRF game travels to Perham for semifinal games on Saturday, Oct. 28. The Section 8AA title game will be played Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. at the Fargodome.

United North Central finished the season at 5-3 and received the No. 5 seed for the Section 8AA playoffs. The Warriors will travel to No. 4 Warroad (7-1) for a quarterfinal game Tuesday night at 6.

Hawley went 8-0 during the regular season and will receive a first-round bye. In the other quarterfinal games Tuesday night, No. 2 Barnesville (7-1) hosts No. 7 Roseau (1-7) and No. 3 Crookston (6-2) hosts No. 6 Bagley (5-3). Hawley will host the winner of the Warroad vs. UNC game Saturday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m. The Section 8AA championship game is set for Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. at the Fargodome.