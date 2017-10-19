Panthers serve up sweep over EGF

Kamree Carlson (9) and Jaiden McCollum (8) combined for 17 kills while McCollum served three aces and 11 points as the Panthers rolled to a 25-16, 25-14, 25-13 win in this match between Section 8AA opponents. Weaver served 10 points while Kennedy Carlson (9) and Byer (8) combined for 17 service points. Kennedy Carlson tallied 29 set assists as the Panthers had 38 kills and served 15 aces in the win.

Kamree Carlson (9), Byer (7) and Weaver (6) combined for 22 digs as Park Rapids improved to 10-0 in section matches and 18-2 overall.

Julia Warmack's seven kills, Leah Riel's three ace serves and Livia Pesch's seven digs led EGF, which fell to 2-7 against section foes and 5-16 overall.

Park Rapids statistics

Attacks: Breitweser 1 (1 kill), Ken. Carlson 4 (2 kills), Kam. Carlson 18 (9 kills), Weaver 11 (5 kills), McCollum 18 (8 kills), Michaelson 18 (13 kills).

Serves: Byer 11 for 14 (4 aces), Ken. Carlson 13 for 13 (1 ace), Weaver 12 for 15 (4 aces), Brock 8 for 9 (2 aces), McCollum 16 for 16 (3 aces), Michaelson 9 for 10 (1 ace).

Service points: McCollum 11, Weaver 10, Ken. Carlson 9, Byer 8, Brock 6, Michaelson 4.

Sets: Ken. Carlson 55 (29 assists), Weaver 3 (2 assists), Kam. Carlson 2, Byer 1 (1 assist), McCollum 1 (1 assist), Michaelson 1 (1 assist).

Digs: Kam. Carlson 9, Byer 7, Weaver 6, Ken. Carlson 5, McCollum 3, Michaelson 2, Breitweser 1.

Blocks (solo-assists): Ken. Carlson 1-0, Breitweser 0-4, Michaelson 0-3, Kam. Carlson 0-2, McCollum 0-1.

Serve receive: Byer 9 for 10, Kam. Carlson 9 for 11, Weaver 6 for 8, McCollum 4 for 5, Michaelson 3 for 4.