Tigers overcome turnovers in 26-6 win over Chargers

The Tigers were able to move the ball on their first three possessions before turnovers ended all three scoring chances.

Zach Henry caught a 36-yard pass from Luke DeWulf as the Tigers drove to the Goodridge 4 before a fumble ended the opening drive. DeWulf scampered 34 yards to the Chargers' 27 before an interception ended that threat. On Nevis' third series, Schmidt broke free for a 44-yard run on fourth-and-1 to the G-G 27 before another fumble ended that drive.

After forcing G-G to punt for the third time, the Tigers put together a seven-play, 64-yard drive to open the scoring. Schmidt's 9-yard carry on fourth-and-4 set up a 39-yard TD run by DeWulf. That gave Nevis a 6-0 lead with 6:32 to play in the first half.

On the next series, Schmidt's interception gave the Tigers possession at the G-G 31. Jack DeWulf's 16-yard reception and Luke DeWulf's 7-yard run set up an 8-yard TD run by Schmidt. Luke DeWulf hit Henry on the conversion as Nevis led 14-0 with 3:28 remaining before halftime.

The Chargers ended the half with a nine-play, 64-yard scoring drive as Jordan Kiesow used carries of 14 and 25 yards to set up an 8-yard TD run by Dylan Manderud. That cut the gap to 14-6 with 16 seconds left before the break.

Nevis' defense forced G-G to punt on the opening series of the second half, which led to a 12-play, 68-yard scoring drive. Luke DeWulf found Jack DeWulf on a 15-yard route before rushing for 28 yards. Schmidt followed a 3-yard gain on fourth-and-1 at the 10 with a 4-yard TD run to push the lead to 20-6 at the 5:25 mark of the third quarter.

Roehl then returned a G-G fumble 60 yards to end the scoring with 2:16 to play in the third quarter.

Nevis finished with 391 yards in offense with Luke DeWulf rushing 11 times for 142 yards and completing 5 of 13 passes for 72 yards.

Defensively, Michael Landquist and Jack Landquist made eight solo tackles each while Adam Thompson had six solo tackles.

G-G compiled 290 yards in offense with Kiesow rushing 18 times for 121 yards and Manderud adding 87 yards on 23 carries.

The victory lifted Nevis to 6-1 in the district while G-G fell to 2-5.

In the other Week 7 district games, Stephen-Argyle edged Waubun 46-44, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal defeated Northern Freeze 56-14, Win-E-Mac topped Kittson County Central 28-20 and Clearbrook-Gonvick defeated Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 32-8. Stephen-Argyle tops the district standings at 7-0 while NCE/UH improved to 6-1. Waubun fell to 5-2 while Win-E-Mac improved to 3-4. C-G, KCC and WAO join G-G at 2-5. Northern Freeze fell to 0-7. Nevis hosts Stephen-Argyle in the regular-season finale.

Nevis, NCE/UH and Rothsay lead the Section 6 standings at 6-1 with Waubun, Win-E-Mac and Laporte (0-7) following. Rothsay defeated Underwood 56-20 while Brandon-Evansville defeated Laporte 70-14.

Nevis 0 14 12 0...26

Goodridge-Grygla 0 6 0 0...6

SCORING

N--L. DeWulf 39 run (PAT failed)

N--Schmidt 8 run (Henry pass from L. DeWulf)

GG--Manderud 3 run (PAT failed)

N--Schmidt 4 run (PAT failed)

N--Roehl 60 fumble return (PAT failed)

OFFENSIVE STATISTICS

RUSHING. Nevis: Schmidt 25-154, L. DeWulf 11-142, Roehl 4-16, Henry 1-7. GG: Kiesow 18-121, Manderud 23-87, Verbout 12-52.

PASSING. Nevis: L. DeWulf 5-13-2 for 72 yards. GG: Manderud 2-9-1 for 30 yards.

RECEIVING. Nevis: Henry 2-37, J. DeWulf 2-31, Wormley 1-4. GG: Graven 1-25, Kiesow 1-5.

NEVIS DEFENSIVE STATISTICS

SOLO TACKLES: M. Landquist 8, J. Landquist 8, Thompson 6, Hitchcock 5, McGee 4, Henry 3, L. DeWulf 3, Schmidt 3, Roehl 3, Braton 2, Soldwisch 2, Wormley 1.

ASSISTED TACKLES: M. Landquist 6, Hitchcock 4, Wormley 4, Schmidt 3, J. Landquist 3, McGee 2, Braton 2, Thompson 2, Roehl 2, Keezer 2, Sherman 1, L. DeWulf 1, Veit 1, Soldwisch 1.

INTERCEPTIONS: Schmidt 1.

FUMBLE RECOVERIES: Roehl 1.