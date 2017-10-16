Swimmers finish fifth at True Team meet

Jennifer Tracy, Sydney Gulon, Evan Westrum and Ella Henderson opened the meet by breaking the meet record in the 200-yard medley relay with a 1:54.74. The old record was a 1:57.15. Tracy clocked a 2:15.13 to break the previous record of 2:15.88 in the 200 individual medley before clocking a 59.12 to break the old record of 59.68 in the 100 butterfly. Gulon broke two meet records by clocking a 5:19.77 to break her old record of 5:24.13 in the 500 freestyle and by clocking a 1:10.09 to break the old record of 1:11.05 in the 100 breaststroke. Henderson, Tracy, Westrum and Gulon also broke the meet record in the 200 freestyle relay with a 1:44.25 to top the old mark of 1:44.36.

Maija Hovelsrud led the Panthers by placing third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.01. Olivia Ulvin was fourth in the 200 freestyle in 2:11.08 and Ellie Ulvin finished fourth in the 100 freestyle in 59.21. Aleah Voigt took fifth in the 500 freestyle in 5:57.74. Ellie Ulvin, Savana Damar, Aleah Voigt and Olivia Ulvin also finished fifth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:53.01.

Other top efforts for the Panthers included Analise Smee, Hovelsrud, Damar and Aleah Voigt in the 200 medley relay (sixth in 2:07.88); Ellie Ulvin in the 200 individual medley (sixth in 2:32.92); Damar in the 50 freestyle (tied for 17th in 29.83); Hovelsrud in the 100 butterfly (12th in 1:14.22); Smee in the 100 backstroke (eighth in 1:10.94); and Olivia Ulvin, Smee, Hovelsrud and Ellie Ulvin in the 400 freestyle relay (seventh in 4:11.07).

In the True Team format, each team can enter up to four swimmers in the individual events, four divers and four teams in each of the three relays. All finishers score points with first place in the individual events scoring 36 points and the winning relay teams scoring 72 points.

Park Rapids scored 102 points in the 200 medley relay, 73 points in the 200 freestyle, 75 points in the 200 individual medley, 56.50 points in the 50 freestyle, 58 points in the 100 butterfly, 62 points in the 100 freestyle, 110 points in the 500 freestyle, 102 points in the 200 freestyle relay, 70 points in the 100 backstroke, 84 points in the 100 breaststroke and 134 points in the 400 freestyle relay.

Team scores: Detroit Lakes 1,605.50, Bemidji 1,596, Fergus Falls 1,142.50, Perham/New York Mills 1,068, Park Rapids 926.50, Thief River Falls 895.50, Fosston/Bagley 812, Crookston 723, Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush-Middle River 701.

Individual results

200 medley relay: 1, Detroit Lakes, 1:54.74 (meet record). 2, Fergus Falls, 2:02.78. 3, Thief River Falls, 2:03.69. 6, Park Rapids (Smee, Hovelsrud, Damar, A. Voigt), 2:07.88. 17, Park Rapids (Robbins, Kaseman, Nichols, Swanson), 2:21.56.

200 freestyle: 1, Peterson, DL, 2:09.39. 2, Oman, C, 2:09.92. 3, Son, B, 2:10.66. 4, O. Ulvin, PR, 2:11.08. 9, C. Voigt, PR, 2:18.60. 25, Mitchell, PR, 2:46.91.

200 individual medley: 1, Tracy, DL, 2:15.13 (meet record). Childs, FF, 2:24.97. 3, Andersen, B, 2:26.02. 6, E. Ulvin, PR, 2:32.92. 8, A. Voigt, PR, 2:37.45. 22, Kaseman, PR, 2:51.98.

50 freestyle: 1, Henderson, DL, 25.39. 2, Westrum, DL, 26.87. 3, Janson, WRGMR, 26.98. 17 (tie), Damar, PR, 29.83. 19, Robbins, PR, 30.19. 21, Nichols, PR, 30.60. 34, Swanson, PR, 35.48.

Diving: 1, Yliniemi, DL, 372.60 points. 2, Appert, FF, 363.35. 3, Fischer, PNYM, 345.15.

100 butterfly: 1, Tracy, DL, 59.12 (meet record). 2, MacGregor, C, 1:04.39. 3, Childs, FF, 1:04.85. 12, Hovelsrud, PR, 1:14.22. 18, Damar, PR, 1:19.17. 23, Lee, PR, 1:25.02.

100 freestyle: 1, Henderson, DL, 55.86. 2, Yartz, B, 56.21. 3, Anderson, B, 58.38. 4, E. Ulvin, PR, 59.21. 21, Wagner, PR, 1:10.52. 26, Mitchell, PR, 1:15.18. 35, Swanson, PR, 1:27.15.

500 freestyle: 1, Gulon, DL, 5:19.77 (meet record). 2, Noel, FB, 5:51.79. 3, Peterson, DL, 5:56.28. 5, A. Voigt, PR, 5:57.74. 8, O. Ulvin, PR, 6:02.20. 11, Smee, PR, 6:07.40. 14, C. Voigt, PR, 6:13.93.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Detroit Lakes, 1:44.25 (meet record). 2, Fergus Falls, 1:51.03. 3, Perham, 1:52.10. 5, Park Rapids (E. Ulvin, Damar, A. Voigt, O. Ulvin), 1:53.01. 18, Park Rapids (Lee, Wagner, Mitchell, C. Voit), 2:05.82.

100 backstroke: 1, MacGregor, C, 1;03.40. 2 (tie), Dalager, TRF, and Madison, FF, 1:06.68. 8, Smee, PR, 1:10.94. 16, Kaseman, PR, 1:16.04. 17, Robbins, PR, 1:17.20.

100 breaststroke: 1, Gulon, DL, 1:10.09 (meet record). 2, Nelson, TRF, 1:12.94. 3, Hovelsrud, PR, 1:15.01. 16, Nichols, PR, 1:25.70. 22, Wagner, PR, 1:30.36. 23, Lee, PR, 1:30.54.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Crookston, 4:03.83. 2, Detroit Lakes, 4:05.53. 3, Bemidji, 4:05.80. 7, Park Rapids (O. Ulvin, Smee, Hovelsrud, E. Ulvin), 4:11.07. 15, Park Rapids (C. Voigt, Nichols, Kaseman, Robbins), 4:37.34. 22, Park Rapids (Mitchell, Wagner, Swanson, Lee), 5:07.17.