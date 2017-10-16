McCollum surpasses 1,000 kills in career, Panthers sweep TRF

McCollum entered the Panthers' final regular-season home match with 998 kills and pounded down a team-high 12 kills to surpass the milestone and spark a 25-11, 25-18, 25-13 victory.

Kills by Katelyn Weaver, McCollum and Kaisa Coborn gave the Panthers a 3-1 lead in Set 1 before McCollum pounded down another kill to reach 1,000 in her career. Weaver served an ace to push the lead to 7-1 before two kills by Kamree Carlson and a block by Kennedy Carlson and Rilee Michaelson made it 13-3. Kennedy Carlson served four points with Kamree Carlson's two kills and a kill and tip by Michaelson making it 18-5. Kills by Michaelson and Coborn and a tip by McCollum helped close out the opening set.

Neither team was able to take control in Set 2 as two kills by Kamree Carlson, a kill by McCollum, a winning dig by Weaver and a kill by Michaelson gave the Panthers a 6-5 advantage. Kortne Byer served two points while Michaelson had a kill and ace serve for an 11-7 lead. Two kills apiece by Coborn and McCollum and kills by Kamree Carlson and Michaelson kept Park Rapids in front 18-16 before Michaelson served an ace and four points for a 22-16 edge. Coborn and McCollum teamed up for a block while McCollum had a kill during that stretch. Another kill by McCollum closed out that set.

Park Rapids broke open a close Set 3 with a match-ending 18-6 run. McCollum and Kamree Carlson had kills as the set was tied at 7-7 before a kill and four service points by Kennedy Carlson gave the Panthers a 14-7 advantage. Ace serves by Byer, Michaelson and Coborn, a kill by Michaelson and a block by Kayla Brock preceded a tip by McCollum that ended it.

Kamree Carlson (11), Michaelson (10) and Coborn (8) combined for 29 kills as the Panthers finished with 45 kills in the match with 14 hitting errors. Park Rapids put 70 of 76 serves in play with nine aces with Michaelson serving four aces and 11 points. Kennedy Carlson finished with 41 set assists.

McCollum also led the way with 14 digs while Coborn and Kamree Carlson had 10 digs each. Weaver added nine digs as the Panthers improved to 9-0 against section teams and 17-2 overall.

Kendra Wiggs had nine kills for the Prowlers, who fell to 3-6 against section opponents and 7-14 overall.

Park Rapids statistics

Attacks: Ken. Carlson 4 (2 kills), Coborn 17 (8 kills), Kam. Carlson 22 (11 kills), Weaver 6 (2 kills), Brock 2, McCollum 25 (12 kills), Michaelson 20 (10 kills).

Serves: Byer 7 for 8 (1 ace), Ken. Carlson 12 for 12, Coborn 14 for 16 (2 aces), Kam. Carlson 2 for 2, Weaver 13 for 13 (2 aces), McCollum 9 for 9, Michaelson 13 for 16 (4 aces).

Service points: Michaelson 11, Ken. Carlson 8, Coborn 7, Weaver 7, McCollum 7, Byer 3.

Sets: Ken. Carlson 78 (41 assists), Weaver 5 (2 assists), Coborn 3.

Digs: McCollum 14, Coborn 10, Kam. Carlson 10, Weaver 9, Byer 4, Ken. Carlson 4, Brock 2, Michaelson 2.

Blocks (solo-assists): Coborn 1-1, Brock 1-0, Ken. Carlson 0-1, McCollum 0-1, Michaelson 0-1.

Serve receive: Byer 5 for 5, Coborn 8 for 9, Kam. Carlson 10 for 12, Weaver 9 for 11, McCollum 5 for 5.