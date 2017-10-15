Kinkel lives up to No. 2 seed, qualifies for state

The Park Rapids junior advanced to the finals with a 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 6 Abby Westrum of Wadena-Deer Creek in Saturday's semifinals.

Roseau's Jodi Ostroski, the No. 1 seed, defeated Kinkel 6-4, 6-3 in Saturday's championship match before Kinkel earned her first state trip with a 6-0, 6-0 win over No. 4 Kelsi Peterson of Staples-Motley in a true-second match.

Kinkel will make her state debut Oct. 26 at 8 a.m. at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

Park Rapids' other three section entrants were eliminated during Friday's play.

Chloe Johnson, the No. 14 singles seed, was eliminated by No. 3 Makayla Melvin of Perham/New York Mills 6-1, 6-3 in the first round.

In doubles, Tori Hilmanowski and Abby Morris opened with a 6-1, 6-2 win over No. 10 Megan Arens and Katelyn Schlosser of Parkers Prairie before being eliminated by No. 2 Lauren Johnson and Kate Wensloff of Roseau 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Olivia Wallace and Kendra Coborn opened with a 6-4, 7-6 loss to No. 6 Jaeden Lizakowski and Catherine Tiedemann of Crookston in the first round. Hilmanowski and Morris were the No. 7 seed while Wallace and Coborn were the No. 11 seed.

Roseau ousts Panthers

In Thursday's team portion of the section tournament at Courts Plus, the Panthers opened with a 4-3 quarterfinal win over Staples-Motley before falling to Roseau 6-1 in the semifinals.

Kinkel rolled to a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles; Hilmanowski prevailed 7-5, 7-5 at No. 2 singles; and Morris posted a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles to lead the Panthers against Staples-Motley. Coborn and Gracie Eischens rallied for a 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles for the deciding point.

Eischens and Coborn claimed the Panthers' only win against Roseau with a 6-4, 6-4 victory at No. 2 doubles. The Rams won the other six matches in straight sets to advance to the title match.

The Panthers edged Staples-Motley 4-3 and lost to Roseau 7-0 during the regular season.

"The girls played amazing against Staples and also played well against Roseau," said Park Rapids head coach Brianne Morris, whose team ended the season with an 11-11 overall record. "Roseau is just too good."

In Thursday's other quarterfinal matches, Roseau eliminated No. 8 Parkers Prairie 7-0, No. 2 Perham/New York Mills defeated No. 7 Wadena-Deer Creek 5-2, and No. 3 Crookston defeated No. 6 East Grand Forks 5-2.

Perham/New York Mills edged Crookston 4-3 in Thursday's other semifinal match while Roseau defeated Perham/New York Mills 6-1 in Friday's championship match.

Park Rapids 4, Staples-Motley 3

No. 1 singles: Natalie Kinkel, PR, over Kelsi Peterson 6-2, 6-3.

No. 2 singles: Tori Hilmanowski, PR, over Haylee Wold 7-5, 7-5.

No. 3 singles: Abby Morris, PR, over Rose Han 6-4, 6-2.

No. 4 singles: Tasha Achermann, SM, over Meagan Powers 7-5, 6-0.

No. 1 doubles: Claire Wolhowe/Jenna Dvorak, SM, over Olivia Wallace/Chloe Johnson 6-1, 6-2.

No. 2 doubles: Kendra Coborn/Gracie Eischens, PR, over Anna Willgohs/Katie Johnson 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

No. 3 doubles: Haley Cichos/Bryn Williams, SM, over Jada Renneberg/Rachael Herman 7-6 (7-3), 6-0.

Roseau 6, Park Rapids 1

No. 1 singles: Jodi Ostroski, R, over Natalie Kinkel 6-2, 6-2.

No. 2 singles: Lauren Johnson, R, over Tori Hilmanowski 6-1, 6-2.

No. 3 singles: Kate Wensloff, R, over Abby Morris 6-1, 6-1.

No. 4 singles: Jayda McFarlane, R, over Meagan Powers 6-2, 6-2.

No. 1 doubles: Kacie Bjerk/Haley Ostgaard, R, over Olivia Wallace/Chloe Johnson 6-1, 6-0.

No. 2 doubles: Gracie Eischens/Kendra Coborn, PR, over Ellice Murphy/Kiana Flaig 6-4, 6-4.

No. 3 doubles: Bria Dale/Grace Walsh, R, over Jada Renneberg/Rachael Herman 6-2, 6-2.