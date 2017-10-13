"I didn't even know there was such a thing as a $500 scholarship," Thielen wrote. "That wasn't even going to be enough to cover my books."

Thielen would go on to accept the "scholarship" because, as Thielen writes, "I just wanted to keep playing football."

That itch and that love for football would continue to drive Thielen down an extremely difficult and improbable path towards achieving his dream of one day making it to the NFL.

You can read about, in detail, Thielen's journey to the NFL in his own words in "The Players' Tribune" by clicking here.