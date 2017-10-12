Tigers fall to No. 10 in state football poll

Spring Grove (68 points) and Cromwell (58 points) remained at the top of the poll while Stephen-Argyle (49) moved up a spot to No. 3 and Verndale (46) moved up two spots to No. 4. Rounding out the poll are Grand Meadow (37), Red Rock Central (35), Houston (34) and Cleveland (33).

Perham was rated No. 8 with 27 points and Pequot Lakes was rated No. 12 with 1 point in this week's state Class AAA football poll while Barnesville (60) was rated No. 2, Hawley (48) was rated No. 4 and Pillager (3) was rated No. 12 in this week's state Class AA poll. Ottertail Central (32) was rated No. 6, Ada-Borup/Norman County West (28) was rated No. 7 and Mahnomen (6) was tied for the No. 10 spot in the state Class A poll.

Park Rapids dropped out of the state Class AA volleyball poll following a loss to Melrose at the Perham tournament. The Panthers received 13 points for the No. 16 spot in last week's poll.

Roseau returned to the state Class A girls tennis poll at the No. 10 spot.

Perham remained in the No. 1 spot for the boys and the No. 2 spot for the girls in this week's state Class A cross-country poll.