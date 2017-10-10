Warriors place fourth at Swain Invitational

Aho covered the 5K course in 21:43 as the Warriors accumulated 172 points to place fourth in the 25-team Class A meet. Kate Hendrickson finished 32nd in 22:46, Gabby Hrdlicka was 36th in 22:51, Kaarin Lehto placed 38th in 22:53 and Anita Lehto was 59th in 23:42 to round out the Warriors' team score. Lake City claimed the title with 113 points while St. Paul Academy (118) and Mora (119) followed.

Math and Science Academy's Wolfgram Tierney led the 172-runner field with a winning time of 19:02.

Girls team scores: Lake City 113, St. Paul Academy 118, Mora 119, United North Central 172, Glencoe-Silver Lake 188, Mesabi East 190, Ely 224, Math and Science Academy 226, Proctor 260, Milaca 265, Norwood-Young America 306, Eveleth-Gilbert 329, Moose Lake/Willow River 331, Pine City 339, Virginia 376, Esko 406, New London-Spicer 412, Duluth Marshall 415, Trinity School at River Ridge 435, Wadena-Deer Creek 464, Carlton 547, Watertown-Mayer 554, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (WI) 583, Rush City 661, Pillager 713.

Individual results

1, Wolfgram Tierney, Math and Science Academy, 19:02. 2, Ava Hill, Mesabi East, 19:50. 3, Flann Enneking-Norton, St. Paul Academy, 20:54. 4, Maddy Breton, St. Paul Academy, 21:13. 5, Bella Thomas, Mesabi East, 21:27. 7, Annika Aho, UNC, 21:43. 32, Kate Hendrickson, UNC, 22:46. 36, Gabby Hrdlicka, UNC, 22:51. 38, Kaarin Lehto, UNC, 22:53. 5, Anita Lehto, UNC, 23:42. 83, Maria Isaacson, UNC, 24:39. 114, Lora Isaacson, UNC, 25:47. JV: Maddie Thene, UNC, 26:50; Maddie Bullock, UNC, 27:18; Erin Olson, UNC, 29:27; Lydia Isaacson, UNC, 30:30.