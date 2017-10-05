Panthers return to state volleyball poll

The Panthers, who were rated No. 15 two weeks ago before falling out of the poll last week, received 13 points to claim a share of the No. 16 spot in this week's state poll. Maple Lake (195 points), Marshall (174), Stewartville (165), North Branch (144), Southwest Christian (139), St. Cloud Cathedral (109), Rocori (85), Hill-Murray (76), Morris Area (65) and Concordia Academy (54) comprised the top 10. Norwood-Young America (40), Kasson-Mantorville (28), Kenyon-Wanamingo (22), Holy Angels (20) and Annandale (14) also were ranked ahead of Park Rapids, which tied Jordan for the No. 16 spot. Roseau, which had been ranked all season, fell out of this week's poll. Wadena-Deer Creek remained in the No. 6 spot in this week's state Class A poll with 129 points.

In this week's state 9-man football poll, the top five spots remained the same with Nevis receiving 37 points to stay in the No. 5 spot. Spring Grove (66 points), Cromwell (61), Houston (57) and Stephen-Argyle (41) kept their spots as all five teams are 5-0. Rounding out the top 10 are Verndale (33), Red Rock Central (24), Grand Meadow (24), Cleveland (24) and Sleepy Eye St. Mary's (13).

Perham slipped from No. 5 to No. 9 in this week's state Class AAA football poll while Barnesville (No. 2 with 51 points) and Hawley (No. 4 with 41 points) kept their spots in the state Class AA poll. Crookston received 5 points and Pillager received 1 point in the Class AA poll. Ottertail Central received 17 points to climb to the No. 7 spot in the state Class A poll.

Detroit Lakes was rated No. 10 in this week's state Class A girls swimming and diving poll while Perham returned to the No. 1 spot in the Class A boys cross-country poll and the No. 2 spot in the Class A girls cross-country poll. Staples-Motley was rated No. 10 in the boys cross-country poll as S-M's Emmet Anderson was rated No. 5 individually.