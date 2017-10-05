Tigers coast by N-K, Braves fall to Frazee

Nevis put 68 of 74 serves in play with 19 aces and had 31 kills with Kia Heide (11), Pyburn (7) and Baker (6) combining for 24 of those. Andrea Dudley tallied 24 set assists while Sadie Thurner had 12 digs as the Tigers improved to 5-0 in the conference and 12-6 overall.

Northome-Kelliher fell to 1-4 in conference matches and 4-9 overall.

Nevis statistics

Attacks: Isaacson 2 (1 kill), Dudley 6 (1 kill), Swanda 7 (2 kills), Thurner 1, Umthun 1, Baker 11 (6 kills), Neyens 1 (1 kill), Heide 16 (11 kills), Mastley 2 (1 kill), Vredenburg 1 (1 kill), Pyburn 12 (7 kills), Felt 2.

Serves: Viloria 11 for 11 (2 aces), Dudley 11 for 11 (3 aces), Thurner 3 for 4, Umthun 12 for 14 (2 aces), Baker 17 for 18 (7 aces), Neyens 5 for 5, Pyburn 9 for 11 (5 aces).

Sets: Dudley 36 (24 assists), Pyburn 6 (1 assist), Umthun 4 (2 assists), Thurner 3, Vredenburg 2, Felt 2, Heide 1.

Digs: Thurner 12, Pyburn 5, Dudley 4, Viloria 3, Umthun 3, Baker 3, Neyens 2, Swanda 1, Heide 1, Mastley 1.

Blocks: Pyburn 2, Felt 1.

Serve receive: Viloria 5 for 5, Thurner 7 for 7, Umthun 2 for 3, Neyens 2 for 2, Heide 1 for 1, Pyburn 4 for 5.

Braves fall to Frazee

Madi Marjamaa's 25 set assists, 12 digs and three service aces led Menahga in a 27-25, 25-21, 25-20 loss at Frazee Tuesday night.

Leah Schwartz added 12 kills and 10 digs while Olivia Yliniemi had eight kills for the Braves. Aimee Lake served two aces and Tara Hendrickson had seven kills and three ace blocks as Menahga fell to 2-7 against Section 6A North teams and 9-9 overall. Frazee improved to 4-6 against Section 6A North teams and 8-11 overall.

Menahga statistics

Kills: Schwartz 12, Yliniemi 8, Hendrickson 7, Marjamaa 5, Ahlf 2, An. Lake 1.

Service aces: Marjamaa 3, Ai. Lake 2, Ahlf 1.

Set assists: Marjamaa 25, Yliniemi 2, Ai. Lake 1, An. Lake 1.

Ace blocks: Hendrickson 3, Marjamaa 2.

Digs: Marjamaa 12, Schwartz 10, Ai. Lake 9, Ahlf 5, Yliniemi 4, An. Lake 2, Pinoniemi 1.