Local runners compete in Twin Cities Marathon

There were 4,103 men and 3,426 women who completed the marathon. Dominic Ondoro of Santa Fe, New Mexico won the men's title for the third year in a row with a winning time of 2:11:53 while Jane Kibii of Auburn, California defended her women's title with a time of 2:30:25.

Six local runners competed in the Twin Cities 10-mile race Sunday with Park Rapids' Greg Larson, 70, clocking the best time of 1:25:51. Larson was fourth out of 29 runners in the men's 70-74 age division. Also running that race were Park Rapids' Ed Waggoner, 48, in 1:28:41; Menahga's Lindsey Nicklason, 31, in 1:31:49; Park Rapids' Matthew Kaufenberg, 45, in 1:38:28; Park Rapids' Sarah Kaufenberg, 43, in 1:38:29; and Menahga's Dustie Bakke, 39, in 1:53:18.

Richfield's Dan Greeno led the men's field in 52:24 while Minneapolis' Angela Blue had the top time among the women in 59:26. There were 3,782 men and 6,636 women who ran the 10-mile race.

The marathon and 10-mile races started near U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis and ended at the Minnesota State Capitol grounds in St. Paul.

Two Park Rapids men ran the 10K course last Saturday with Lars Ellefson, 28, finishing in 40:39 and John Wiederin, 22, finishing in 50:20. Jess Palmer of Lone Tree, Colorado led the pack in 34:10. The 10K race had 791 men and 1,312 women complete the course.